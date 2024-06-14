Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Global Market Report 2024

The digital rights management in media and entertainment market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.84 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital rights management in media and entertainment market size is predicted to reach $6.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%.

The growth in the digital rights management in media and entertainment market is due to the rising demand for OTT content. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital rights management in media and entertainment market share. Major players in the digital rights management in media and entertainment market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Irdeto BV, Apple Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., Bitmovin Inc., Kudelski Group, Intertrust Technologies Corporation, BuyDRM Inc., Bynder BV, EditionGuard LLC, EZDRM Inc., Verimatrix Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fasoo Inc.

Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Segments

• By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Application: Mobile Content, Video On Demand (VoD), Mobile Gaming And Apps, eBook

• By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Printing And Publication Educational, Television And Film

• By Geography: The global digital rights management in media and entertainment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital rights management in media and entertainment is a service for protecting real-time streaming services and digital media using copyrights and license keys. It helps the delivery of media while preserving owners’ authorization and privacy rights, which allows only authorized users to access media and prevents unauthorized duplication and distribution of media content.

The main enterprise sizes that use digital rights management in media and entertainment are small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) refer to non-subsidiary, independent businesses with fewer than 250 employees. The SME uses digital rights management to protect its digital information assets to enhance the privacy of the organization. It is used in various applications such as mobile content, video on demand (VOD), mobile gaming and apps, and eBook across different industry verticals such as banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), healthcare, printing, and publication educational, television and film.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Characteristics

3. Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

