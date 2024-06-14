Submit Release
Youth Event on Harmony for Shared Prosperity held in Beijing

Contemporary World Magazine

BEIJING, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, an international youth exchange event themed "Harmony for Shared Prosperity" was held in Beijing. The event was organized by Contemporary World Magazine.

At the event, over 200 guests from various countries visited the exhibition Youth Creations on Shared Prosperity, which showcased 5,018 outstanding entries from young artists across 65 nations. The event also featured performances by young representatives from both China and abroad, including musical instruments, songs, dances, poetry recitations, and martial arts.

Young participants from around the world said that the event enriched their appreciation of the concept of "Harmony for Shared Prosperity". They noted that different civilizations could coexist and blend harmoniously, and that young people should draw inspiration from diverse cultures to create a more vibrant world. Each young individual should become an ambassador for intercultural exchange.

Source: Contemporary World Magazine


Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Primary Logo

