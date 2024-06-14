U.S. Department of Transportation Names Newest FAA Management Advisory Council Members

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

WASHINGTON— The U.S. Department of Transportation appointed six new members and reappointed four members to the Federal Aviation Administration's Management Advisory Council (MAC). The 13-member MAC advises the FAA's senior management on policy, spending, long-range planning and regulatory matters.

The MAC's newest members continue to represent a cross-section of public and private sector transportation and business leaders who share the Department’s commitment to enhancing aviation safety in a rapidly evolving world. They include:

Sharon DeVivo, President, Vaughn College

Clare Doherty, Vice President Government Relations, FlightSafety International

Houston Mills, President of Flight Operations & Safety, UPS

Peter Neffenger, Former Transportation Security Administration Administrator and Vice Commandant of the United States Coast Guard

Hassan Shahidi, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Flight Safety Foundation

Phil Washington, Chief Executive Officer, Denver International Airport

The four reappointed members are:

Peter Bunce, President, and Chief Executive Officer, General Aviation Manufacturers Association

Linda Daschle, Former Deputy Administrator, Federal Aviation Administration

Chris Hart, Former Chair, National Transportation Safety Board

Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, United Airlines

They join three statutory members: Trent Dudley, Acting Associate Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Air Force; Rich Santa, President, National Air Traffic Controllers Association; and, Polly Trottenberg, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation.

“These industry experts will guide the FAA in ensuring that America’s aviation sector remains a global leader in safety,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “Their diverse experiences and backgrounds strengthen us, drive innovation, and position us for a future full of change and opportunity.”

Created by the Federal Aviation Reauthorization Act of 1996 and modified by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, the MAC meets three times a year. MAC members serve three-year terms in a voluntary capacity and retain their public and private sector positions.

