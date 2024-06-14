Online Recruitment Software Market Revenue to Boost Cross $4 Billion, At a Booming 8.6% Growth Rate by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Recruitment Software Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (Web-based and Cloud-based), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), and End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032"

According to the report, the online recruitment software market generated $1.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The online recruitment software market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in use of virtual recruitment, rise in need for robotic process automation and rise in use of artificial intelligence. Moreover, a rise in remote interviewing is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, accessibility issue open-source software limits the growth of the online recruitment software market.

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global online recruitment software market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the increase in technical developments that are entirely revolutionizing the landscape of the IT industry and, in turn, encouraging the online and automated solutions for hiring process in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of smart technologies such as AI and ML escalates the demand for online recruitment software.

Leading Market Players

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Freshworks Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Skillsoft

Clearcompany, Inc.

Ukg Inc.

Cornerstone

Sumtotal Systems, LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global online recruitment software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

