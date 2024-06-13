Barrasso Grills Director Stone-Manning on the BLM’s Assault on Wyoming

This hearing marks the first time in three years that Tracy Stone-Manning has appeared before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In today’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, ranking member John Barrasso (R-WY) blasted the agency’s updates to the Rock Springs Field Office and the Buffalo Field Office Resource Management Plans, changes to the Greater Sage-Grouse Rangewide Planning process, and efforts to drive oil and gas production off federal lands.

To start, Barrasso highlighted the devastating impact the BLM’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan would have on Wyoming.

Click here to watch Barrasso’s exchange on the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan. BARRASSO: “Ms. Stone-Manning, the Bureau’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan will devastate the people of southwest Wyoming. It would lock up millions of acres of land. Local communities and the entire state relies on those lands. The Governor, the state legislature, county commissioners, local communities all strongly oppose this plan. So why are you ignoring Wyoming’s opposition to the plan across the board?” STONE-MANNING: “Senator, thanks for the question. As you know the Rock Springs plan is—there’s a draft out, there was a public comment period, there was a lot of hyperbole about facts that were not true about the plan. So we’ve done a lot of education work with your constituents about what’s in the plan. More importantly, we extended the public comment period and worked with the governor, he stood up a task force, and those folks got to walk in the shoes of our BLM field staff in Rock Springs to give us recommendations for the final. We’re digging in, looking at those recommendations, and I am certain that Wyomingites will see their voices reflected in the final.” BARRASSO: “Well I just hope that BLM does not dig in but actually reverses course on this issue.” Barrasso highlighted the dangerous implications of prohibiting coal leases in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin as proposed for the Buffalo Resource Management Plan.

BARRASSO: “Last month, the Bureau took steps to prohibit coal leasing in the Powder River Basin. The Bureau claims that coal production in the region won’t be impacted until the year 2038, so fourteen years from now. The Bureau claims that existing leases are sufficient to meet expected demand for coal. My question then is, why is the Bureau taking this action, now, if you say it’s not going to have any impact for at least fourteen years?” STONE-MANNING: “Senator thanks for the question. As you know the president has asked us to turn and transition to a clean energy economy. The lands in the Powder River Basin are leased through 2041. And so we, you see the draft, or the final before you. The record of decision is still in formulation. BARRASSO: “Well I’ll point out that a front page story in the New York Times not too long ago pointed out that this president’s pipe dream is not actually something that can be possibly done in our country and our needs for energy as the committee hearings have shown again, and again, and again. I think this plan’s completely reckless. Last year, the Powder River Basin supplied 45 percent of all the coal mined in the United States, and if this carbon-free grid doesn’t materialize, and I don’t believe it will, what do you do? Suggest that we start importing coal from China and other places?” STONE-MANNING: “Senator, I have great faith in the ingenuity of the American people. We are hard at work every day. We have permitted 7.9 gigawatts in just three and a half years. I believe we can reach the transition the president has asked us to reach.” BARRASSO: “Well I agree on the ingenuity of the American people. It’s really hard when your agency continues to block efforts to produce the critical minerals that we need and so much of the product that we need for the American economy.” Barrasso questioned the BLM’s justification for its new oil and gas leasing and bonding rule. Click here to watch Barrasso’s exchange on the BLM’s bonding rule.