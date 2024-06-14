Roscoe's Jazz Lounge Announces R&B Artist Coco Short's Tina Turner Tribute Set for June 15
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roscoe's Jazz Lounge is thrilled to announce a spectacular evening of music and entertainment as Coco Short will perform her "Tina Turner Tribute" show live on stage on June 15th at 7:30 PM. This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable night, celebrating the iconic music of Tina Turner, brought to life by the remarkable Coco Short. Celebrity comedian Lamont Bonman, as seen on BET's "Comic View", has now been added to the show's lineup.
Coco Short is a multi-talent in the world of music, known for her soulful R&B melodies and high-energy performances that have entertained audiences worldwide. With an impressive international career, Coco has graced the live stage in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Barbados, Africa, New Caledonia, and France, transcending cultural boundaries to unite people through her music.
Coco Short is a singer, songwriter, dancer, music arranger, and concert performer like no other. As a singer-songwriter and touring artist, she has become renowned for her dynamic portrayal of Tina Turner. In Las Vegas, her show "What's Love Got to Do with It" has left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape, captivating audiences with her electrifying performances. As she continues to bring joy to audiences worldwide, her live performances as "Tina" remain a testament to her unwavering commitment to music.
Roscoe's Jazz Lounge specializes in live music and is located in the modern downtown area of Long Beach. The venue was formerly known as the Seabird Jazz Lounge. Now, with its new management and commitment to outstanding talent, Roscoe's Jazz Lounge is paving the way to becoming one of the South Bay's top-of-the-line music performance venues.
Coco Short's Tina Turner Tribute show is set for June 15, 2024, at Roscoe's Jazz Lounge. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Showtime at 7:30 pm. Tickets at the door are $25.00. Tickets will be available at the door starting at 6:30 pm with free parking.
Roscoe's Jazz Lounge is located at 730 E. Broadway in the city of Long Beach, California. Follow Roscoe's Jazz Lounge on Instagram @roscoes_jazz_lounge for their updated current calendar.
For more information, contact:
Roscoe's Jazz Lounge
T: 562.336.1030
