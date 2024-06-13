Michael Freund Profiled in Serbian Publication, Vesti-Online

Michael Freund discusses the new tensions in the Balkans after the passing of the resolution on Srebrenica in the UN General Assembly.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rabbi Michael Freund , prominent journalist and advocate, has been profiled in a recent Vesti-Online article , where he shared his perspectives on the UN General Assembly's resolution on Srebrenica. The article, written by Đorđe Barović, explored the resolution's complex historical and political implications and its potential impact on the Balkan region.In the interview, Michael Freund noted that taking historical events out of context can lead to significant misunderstandings."The resolution in its current form is a big mistake and does a disservice not only to history but also to the entire Balkan region," said Freund. “Focusing solely on Srebrenica, while ignoring other war crimes, creates a skewed narrative that does not contribute to reconciliation..”Mr. Freund emphasized the importance of diaspora communities in influencing international policies. He urged the Serbian diaspora to voice their concerns actively. He further commented on the broader implications of the resolution, suggesting that it could inflame tensions rather than promote peace. He praised efforts by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia to advocate for a more balanced understanding of historical events.Vesti-Online is a leading Serbian news platform that comprehensively covers national and international news, politics, culture, and sports. With a commitment to delivering timely and accurate information, Vesti-Online has become a trusted source for readers seeking insightful analysis and in-depth reporting. The platform features articles from experienced journalists and experts, ensuring diverse perspectives and high journalistic standards.In addition to his work at Shavei Israel, Rabbi Michael Freund is also a syndicated columnist, author, and advocate, serving the Jewish community globally. A graduate with honors from Princeton University, and an MBA from Columbia University, Rabbi Freund moved to Israel, raised his family, and dedicated his life to humanitarian and political efforts, contributing significantly to the country's well-being.To learn more about Vesti Online, visit www.vesti-online.com For more news and information on Michael Freund, please visit his website at www.michaelfreund.net To learn more about Shavei Israel, you can visit their website at www.shavei.org