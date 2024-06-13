World’s First 5G/LEO Terminal for UAVs

PLANET 9770 UAV-F Terminal Transceiver

World’s First Iridium-Certified 5G/LEO Certus Terminal for UAVs.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOSPHERE Achieves Historic Milestone.

ATMOSPHERE proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in SatCom with the first Iridium-certified 5G/LEO Certus Terminal. This innovative terminal combines Iridium’s reliable satellite network with 5G’s lightning-fast speeds for seamless global connectivity. Equipped with high-profile and low-profile antenna options, it offers versatile solutions for diverse applications. Thank you to our dedicated IRIDIUM team for making this extraordinary accomplishment possible. Stay connected with ATMOSPHERE as we redefine global communication standards!

Our clients have eagerly awaited this game-changing product, which is poised to surge in a market with high potential growth, especially for the UAV sector. We have already received numerous requests for this type of solution, which operates anywhere in the world. We are excited to announce that deliveries to clients have already begun. This terminal will enable a wide range of applications, further solidifying our position as a leader in global communication technology.

New product is now displayed on Iridium.com web site:

https://www.iridium.com/products/planet-9770-uav-f-terminal/

About ATMOSPHERE

ATMOSPHERE is an engineering company specializing in aeronautics, satellite telecommunication, and networking. With almost two decades of industry experience, the company is headquartered in Toulouse, within the heart of French Aerospace, with an additional office in Munich to support German users.

We excel in aerospace systems research and development, produce satellite communication terminals, and operate network-enabled applications for aeronautical users. Nearly 70% of our employees are experts in this sector, each with over a decade of experience within the company. Our core values include excellence, flexibility, trust, and team spirit.

ATMOSPHERE operates within a vibrant ecosystem that includes industry leaders, major research institutions, academia, SMEs, financial actors, and professional associations. Our key partners include:

Industry: Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Thales, Safran, Honeywell, Iridium.

Institutions & Academia: CNES, ESA, DLR, NRC, ONERA, Cleansky JU, SESAR JU, WMO.

Clusters & Associations: Aerospace Valley, BavAIRia, EUFAR, SCE.

Our collaborative network enables us to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the aerospace and satellite communication sectors.