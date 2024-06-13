Trisura Announces Senior Management Appointments

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, announces senior management appointments across the organization.



“Through Trisura’s growth we have enjoyed the benefit of strong leadership across our underwriting entities. As part of our evolution to a larger and more integrated North American specialty platform I am excited to highlight important members of the team who will continue to drive our business forward,” said David Clare, President and CEO, Trisura Group Ltd.

Richard Grant – Chief Underwriting Officer – Richard has been with Trisura Canada since its inception leading the Corporate Insurance practice and most recently as Trisura Canada's COO. Richard’s expanded responsibilities now include strategic leadership and oversight of underwriting and program structuring decisions across North America. His role will also include oversight of reinsurance and the development of our nascent US Corporate Insurance business.

Phillip Shirtliff – Chief Risk Officer – Joining us from Manulife Financial, Phillip will lead Trisura’s risk function and enterprise risk management across the organization working closely with local risk officers. An actuary by background, Phillip formerly led Manulife Canada’s insurance risk function, as well as a team responsible for global model risk management.

Chris Sekine – Chris has led Trisura Canada for the past five years and we are excited to announce that he will be transitioning to an executive director position on the board of Trisura Canada at the end of the year. He will continue to have responsibility for strategic initiatives and ongoing involvement in growth, reinsurance and distribution. As part of our established succession planning the Canadian CEO position will shift to Richard Grant in the new year, in his capacity as Chief Underwriting Officer and with support from our Canadian senior management team.

Allison Kenworthy – Chief Financial Officer, Trisura US – Allison joined us last year from Nautilus Insurance Group, a WR Berkley company. Since joining her impact and leadership continues to improve our infrastructure and will be an important contributor in the continuing development of our US Surety and Corporate Insurance platforms as well as ongoing expansion of US Fronting.

Micah Gautreaux – General Counsel, Trisura US – Micah recently joined from Horace Mann Insurance Company to lead our US legal function, providing support for both US Fronting and our growing US Surety and Corporate Insurance platforms.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

