Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
 JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com

