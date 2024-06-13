WSP Welcomes Martine Ferland to Its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Martine Ferland has been appointed to its Board of Directors and as a member of its Governance, Ethics and Compensation Committee.



Ms. Ferland is a seasoned and recognized leader in the professional services industry, with over 40 years of global experience in human resource consulting, talent strategy, and pension investment.

“As we continue to cultivate a highly qualified and diverse Board of Directors to oversee WSP’s strategy and growth, we are delighted to welcome Martine Ferland,” said Christopher Cole, WSP’s Chairman of the Board. “With a deep commitment to sustainability and extensive experience leading people businesses on a global scale, she will complement and further strengthen our Board. We look forward to having the benefit of Martine’s insight and perspective.”

Ms. Ferland recently retired after a successful transformational tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercer, a multi-billion dollar global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking health and well-being, where she also served as Vice Chair of the Board for Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), Mercer’s parent company and the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people. Prior to that, she held several senior leadership roles at Mercer and Willis Towers Watson, formerly Towers Perrin, with a focus on regional and business line oversight. The scope of her various roles led her to be based in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom over the span of her career.

Ms. Ferland holds a bachelor’s degree in actuarial sciences from L'Université Laval (Laval University) and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.

