Celebrate Father’s Day with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

World’s largest barbecue brand is treating dads to some pit-smoked barbecue on their special day

Dallas, TX, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering dads across the country the opportunity to kick back, relax, and let them do the grilling this Father’s Day.

The Texas-style barbecue brand is treating dads this year to a day off from being the pit master with their extensive BBQ menu! From Thursday, June 13th through Sunday, June 16th, barbecue lovers can choose from a variety of Dickey’s hickory smoked meats and traditional southern sides and receive $5 off $25 using code: FATHERSDAY5 or $15 off $75 using code: HAPPYDAD15. This offer is valid by ordering through the Dickey’s App and/or online at Dickeys.com.



“At Dickey’s we pride ourselves on being a family business and serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to all the hardworking dads on this special day, said Roland Dickey, Jr. CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group. “I hope that families can look back on the memories they create this Father’s Day with our delicious barbecue offerings.”



As a reminder, *Kids always Eat Free on Sundays – Receive a FREE Kid’s Meal with code KEFOLO. *One Kid’s Meal per check with a minimum $12 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickeys has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com