Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend for June 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact Freehold Royalties Ltd. Rob King Nick Thomson, CFA Chief Operating Officer Investor Relations & Capital Markets t. 403.384.0797 t. 403.221.0874 e. rking@freeholdroyalties.com e. nthomson@freeholdroyalties.com w. www.freeholdroyalties.com w. www.freeholdroyalties.com



