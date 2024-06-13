Todd Caccamo

Todd Caccamo Leads Canton Township In Holding Memorial to Fallen Marines

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A while back, Todd Caccamo led Canton Township in dedicating a new memorial to honor the memory of U.S. Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice in Fallujah, Iraq. The event, held at the Canton Veterans Memorial Wall in Heritage Park, paid tribute to 22 members of the 1st Battalion, 24th Marines, who lost their lives and recognized the hundreds more who were injured during their service.

The memorial, a striking structure crafted from black marble, featured images of Marines in action and listed the names of the 22 fallen heroes. The dedication ceremony brought together members of the 1st Battalion, 24th Marines from Michigan and Ohio, Canton Township officials, and numerous community members. U.S. Marine Sgt. Todd Caccamo, who served with the Battalion in Fallujah in late 2006 and part of 2007, played a pivotal role in organizing the event. Caccamo, a Canton Township trustee, had taken a one-year leave of absence to serve overseas with a mobile strike platoon engaged in various combat operations.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the Battalion. The gathered attendees included veterans, families of the fallen, local officials, and residents, all there to pay their respects and honor the memory of the brave Marines. The Canton Veterans Memorial Wall, located behind the township offices and the public safety department at 1150 S. Canton Center, served as the site for this significant tribute.

With its solemn black marble and engraved names, the memorial's design provided a moving and fitting tribute to the Marines who gave their lives in service. It was a remembrance of the fallen and an acknowledgment of all veterans, past, present, and future, said Caccamo. The images of Marines in action depicted on the memorial served to remind all who visited of the courage and dedication of those who served in Fallujah.

The ceremony included speeches from local officials and military representatives about the bravery and sacrifice of the 1st Battalion, 24th Marines. U.S. Marine Sgt. Based on his time in Fallujah, Todd Caccamo highlighted the intense and sustained action faced by the Battalion. He noted the memorial's importance in ensuring that these Marines' sacrifices were never forgotten.

Todd Caccamo emphasized that the dedication was for the fallen and their families, who continue to endure and give every day. He invited the public to join in the ceremony, underscoring the importance of community support in honoring the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

The memorial stood as a testament to the service and sacrifice of the Marines, providing a place of reflection and remembrance for the community. Attendees had the opportunity to view the memorial up close, read the names of the fallen, and reflect on the bravery and dedication of the Marines who served in Fallujah. The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths and a 21-gun rifle salute with the playing of “Taps”, providing a solemn and respectful end to the tribute.

The dedication of the Canton Veterans Memorial Wall was a significant event for the community, highlighting the importance of honoring and remembering those who have served. The memorial served as a lasting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the 1st Battalion, 24th Marines, ensuring their legacy would be remembered for generations.

