DISC Workshops Take Center Stage as Cooper Consulting Group Redefines Team Dynamics
CCG launches transformative DISC workshops to elevate team dynamics and unlock organizational potential through improved communication and collaboration.NYC, NY, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooper Consulting Group, a nationwide leader in training and development, is thrilled to announce the launch of their transformative DISC Workshops. Designed to elevate team dynamics and unlock the full potential of organizations, these workshops promise to be a game-changer in the realm of workplace collaboration.
With a staggering 86% of professionals citing ineffective communication as a major workplace challenge, Cooper Consulting Group's DISC Workshops couldn't have come at a better time. By harnessing the power of the DISC personality assessment, these workshops provide invaluable insights that drive results.
"Our DISC Workshops are not just about providing insights; they're about revolutionizing the way teams collaborate," said Dr. Christie Cooper, founder of Cooper Consulting Group. "In just three hours, participants will master the DISC language, explore personality styles, and develop strategies for building effective relationships."
The workshops, available both in-person and virtually, are tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. Participants will gain a deep understanding of their personality style and learn how to work effectively with others, leading to improved communication, reduced conflict, and increased productivity.
Cooper Consulting Group's team of highly-trained facilitators brings a wealth of experience and expertise to each workshop. With certifications in MBTI®, DISC®, Hogan®, FIRO-B®, and CPI 260®, they are well-equipped to guide participants through the transformative learning experience.
"We've seen the incredible impact that our DISC Workshops can have on organizations," added Dr. Cooper. "From improved performance to greater employee retention, the benefits are truly remarkable."
To learn more about Cooper Consulting Group's DISC Workshops and how they can revolutionize your workplace, visit CooperConsultingGroup.com or call (888) 614-9709.
About Cooper Consulting Group:
Cooper Consulting Group is a nationwide training and development company with over 45 years of combined experience. Led by Dr. Christie Cooper, the company is certified in powerful tools such as MBTI®, DISC®, Hogan®, FIRO-B®, and CPI 260®. They offer a range of leadership development programs and assessments to help organizations unlock their full potential.
Dr. Christie Cooper
Cooper Consulting Group
+1 888-614-9709
