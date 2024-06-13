Red Thinking Earns The Award of Excellence, Among Others at the 30th Annual Communicator Awards
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 -- Red Thinking is pleased to announce that it has been awarded three 2024 Communicator Awards—the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.
— Shay Onorio, President and Owner, Red Thinking
With over 3,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the competition celebrated its 30th anniversary this year with a pledge to honor timeless communication. The winners of this years’ awards were announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).
Red Thinking’s work on The 202 (MRP Realty)—a Class A apartment building in the vibrant Union Market area of Washington, DC—earned the competition’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence, for marketing and communications print content in the real estate division (Print Content-Real Estate, Excellence, 2024). The goal in marketing The 202 was finding a creative way to differentiate the building from the multitude of luxury, new-build apartments in close proximity. Red Thinking created a unique identity for the building to attract prospective tenants and facilitate successful leasing. This involved highlighting unique features, building a strong brand presence, and emphasizing the benefits of not only living in such a desirable location, but this building specifically.
Red Thinking’s Award of Excellence was received in good company, with other honorees including Disney, The White House Historical Association, Mastercard, AARP, Veritas, IBM, and PepsiCo.
“The Communicator Awards celebrates innovation and creativity in all forms of communication,” says Shay Onorio, President and Owner, Red Thinking. “We are honored to be recognized for our work and to receive the competitions’ top honor during the program’s 30th anniversary this year.”
Red Thinking also won two Awards of Distinction—one for their work on The National Crime Prevention Council’s (NCPC) McGruff the Crime Dog virtual game (Virtual & Remote—Games & Contests, Distinction, 2024), raising awareness and educating a younger audience on the risks associated with counterfeit goods, and empowering them with knowledge to make safer choices. Red Thinking’s second Award of Distinction was given for their own brand redesign (General-Brand Redesign or Refresh, Distinction, 2024). Red Thinking expanded on its existing brand to redefine what bold meant to their team, ultimately creating a brand that now feels more expansive while still capturing the firm’s relationship-oriented personality.
To view more award-winning projects by Red Thinking and to learn more about the team and how they work, visit redthinkingllc.com.
About Red Thinking
Red Thinking is a woman-owned, privately held brand strategy, creative, and digital firm located in the Washington, DC Metro region and led by President and Owner Shay Onorio. Inspired by the colorful world around them, the Red Thinkers ask thought-provoking questions and let creativity, curiosity, and conversations guide them in developing real connections with their clients. They are a team of insightful, organized, and energized professionals who motivate one other to push creative and strategic limits. For more information, go to www.redthinkingllc.com.
About The Communicator Awards
The Communicator Awards is the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded three decades ago, the Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and design. The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed brand and media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms. See www.aiva.org for more information.
