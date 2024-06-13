Interactive Packaging Market Projected to Reach USD 54.06 Billion by 2031 Driven by Growth in Personalization
Interactive Packaging Market Size Share, Share, and Growth Report 2024AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to the SNS Insider report, the Interactive Packaging Market Growth is projected to grow from USD 33.9 billion in 2023 to USD 54.06 billion by 2031”
73% of millennials are willing to pay more for a product with interactive packaging, highlighting the growing consumer desire for engaging brand interactions.
This demand is coupled with the increasing need for transparency and product authenticity. Interactive features like QR codes with trackable origin information can build trust with consumers concerned about counterfeit goods, as reported by SNS Insider where 68% of respondents said traceability features influence their purchasing decisions. Moreover, the booming online shopping market presents a challenge for brands to connect with customers on a physical level.
As per SNS Insider Insights Cost remains a significant barrier.
Integrating Near Field Communication (NFC) chips or printed electronics significantly increases production expenses compared to traditional packaging. A 2023 study found that interactive features can inflate packaging costs by 30% to 100%. Additionally, ensuring seamless functionality across various smartphone models and operating systems presents a technical challenge. Fragmented consumer behaviour towards these innovations is another hurdle.
Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4203
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Stora Enso
- International Paper
- 3M
- Temptime Corporation
- AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
- Emerson Electric Co
- BASF SE, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
- Thin Film Electronics ASA
- American Thermal Instruments
Segment Analysis:
By type, folding cartons dominates, accounting for a significant share due to their versatility and ability to seamlessly integrate interactive elements like QR codes or augmented reality (AR) triggers. This provides to the growing demand for personalized experiences, evident in a 2023 study indicating that 78% of consumers are more likely to choose brands offering personalized packaging.
Interactive Packaging Market Key Segments:
By Product Type
- Folding Cartons
- Labels & Tags
- Pouches
- Posters & Brochures
- Others
By Package Sound
- Smell
- Visual
- Touch
By End-Use Industry
- Food and Beverage
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Healthcare
- Electronics
- Others
Asia Pacific, holding the dominant market share, is witnessing a rise in adoption by the electronics, food & beverage, and e-commerce sectors.
Rising investments in cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality (AR) and radio-frequency identification (RFID), coupled with an expanding population in countries like China and India. North America, though trailing slightly, exhibits strong growth driven by strong consumer demand for interactive experiences and the presence of established players in the market.
Key Trends:
- By incorporating QR codes or Near-Field Communication (NFC) tags, packaging can unlock exclusive content, recipes, or loyalty programs tailored to individual preferences.
- For instance, imagine scanning a coffee package to access personalized brewing instructions or see the beans' journey from farm to cup.
- Sustainability remains a major concern, with interactive features being integrated into eco-friendly materials. Imagine using QR codes on compostable food containers to track recycling initiatives or embed seed packets within packaging that transforms into plantable pots.
Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Interactive Packaging Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4203
Recent Developments:
Avery Dennison, for example, recently unveiled their new intelligent labels that utilize Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. These labels track product location within a supply chain with 99% accuracy, reducing shrinkage and optimizing logistics.
Thin Film Electronics ASA is focusing on consumer engagement. Their OLFLEX displays embed organic electronics directly onto packaging, creating flexible displays that can showcase dynamic information, such as recipes or nutritional content updates, based on a smartphone scan.
On the sustainability front, Huhtamaki is pushing the boundaries with their recyclable temperature-sensitive labels. These labels integrate with their cloud-based platform, allowing consumers to track product freshness through a color-changing indicator and smartphone app.
Key Takeaways:
The rise in consumer engagement, the packaging's role in brand differentiation, attracting customers with a fresh and interactive way to learn about products.
The food and beverage industry are a hungry adopter, leveraging interactive features for functionalities like portion control and recipe suggestions. This trend aligns with growing consumer demand for safe and traceable food – a factor expected to promote market growth.
Implementing these technologies adds complexity to the packaging process, requiring manufacturers to navigate a balance between affordability and innovation.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Interactive Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product Type
9.Interactive Packaging Market Segmentation, By Package Sound
10.Interactive Packaging Market Segmentation, By End-Use Industry
11.Regional Analysis
12.Company Profiles
13.Competitive Landscape
14.Conclusion
Continue....
Purchase the Latest Version of this Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4203
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube