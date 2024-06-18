Introducing the Newest Addition to Our Whole & Happy Living Team: Health & Nutrition Coach, Kari Eckheart
Whole and Happy Living welcomes Nutrition Coach Kari Eckheart, bringing 29 years of expertise to enhance holistic wellness and personalized health plans.JEROME , IDAHO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Jerome, Idaho] — Whole and Happy Living is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our team, Kari Eckheart, who joins us as our new Nutrition Coach. Kari brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of health, wellness, and nutrition, further enhancing our commitment to providing comprehensive wellness solutions for our clients.
As a certified health and nutrition coach, Kari possesses a profound understanding of the pivotal role a healthy and balanced diet plays in overall well-being. With 29 years of diverse coaching experience, she has worked with clients from various backgrounds, guiding them to achieve their health and wellness goals through personalized health and nutrition plans. Kari’s methodology centers on cultivating sustainable habits and facilitating long-term lifestyle changes, prioritizing enduring results over quick fixes.
Kari holds a Master of Science in Community Health from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Science from Iowa State University, Ames. She is also a Nationally Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach, a Mayo Clinic Health and Wellness Coach and a Certified Nutrition Coach.
With Kari’s expertise, we are confident that she will play a key role in guiding our clients toward positive changes in their diets and, subsequently, their lives. We are excited to welcome her to our team and anticipate the substantial impact she will have on our clients' health and wellness journeys.
Join us in extending a warm welcome to Kari Eckheart! To discover more about our nutrition and weight loss coaching services and explore how Kari can help you achieve your health goals, please visit our website (www.mywholeandhappylife.com) or contact us for additional information. This marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to the positive transformations ahead for our clients.
Contact:
Whitney Prude, PharmD, BCPS, NBC-HWC
Whole and Happy Living
wprude@mywholeandhappylife.com
www.mywholeandhappylife.com
Whitney Prude
Whole & Happy Living
+1 801-547-7462
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok