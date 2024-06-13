EU’s annual reports show erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong and increasing focus on national security in Macao

The European Commission and the High Representative have today adopted their latest annual reports on political and economic developments in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and in the Macao Special Administrative Region during the year 2023.

The annual report on political and economic developments in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region shows in detail the continuous erosion of the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and the dismantling of the ‘one country two systems’ principle. The District Council election on 10 December saw a historically low turnout rate. For the first time, the National Security Law was applied extra-territorially. In 2023, the EU was Hong Kong’s third largest trading partner, after mainland China and Taiwan.

The annual report on political and economic developments in the Macao Special Administrative Region illustrates the continuously increasing focus on national security. This risks weakening fundamental freedoms in Macao and eroding the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and Macao’s usually high degree of autonomy. In 2023, the EU remained Macao’s largest trading partner in goods, ahead of mainland China.