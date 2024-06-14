INDIGENOUS LEADERS SUPPORT PALM OIL COMPANY OCHO SUR DURING THE FIFHT AMAZON CONGRESS 2024
They rejected the demonization of oil palm by certain group of interests and expressed that these crops offer today a better quality of life for their people
The cultivation of oil palm have allowed my 5 grandchildren to go to College to the best university of Ucayali.”TARAPOTO, SAN MARTIN, PERU, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocho Sur, a business group engaged in the sustainable production of oil palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, arrived in Pucallpa 7 years ago, in 2016, with the idea of building a different business based on three pillars of benefits: economic, social and environmental, “three important and necessary axes for sustainability.”
— Amelia Pacaya - Indigenous Leader
This was shared by Michael Spoor, executive director of the palm oil group, during his presentation on “Sustainable and Inclusive Business Models in the Amazon”, at the recent V Congress of Amazonian Entrepreneurs 2024, held in Tarapoto on June 5-6.
“To date we have invested 160 million dollars, which represents the largest foreign agro-industrial investment in the Peruvian Amazon, with which we have managed to achieve the objective and success of a transformative business, always supported by these three pillars of sustainability”, said the senior Ocho Sur officer, also highlighting that it is the largest formal employer in the region with up to 2,000 jobs.
Likewise, he specified that “Within the framework of our social responsibility policy, we support the sustainable development of 24 neighboring communities, benefiting more than 10,000 residents and we work with them, hand in hand, on essential infrastructure projects, education, health, maintaining 200 kilometers of roads and, now, we are connecting them with the world through the internet,” he said.
In relation to the environment, Spoor added that Ocho Sur has entered into innovative agreements with native communities for the conservation of more than 2,000 hectares of primary forests since one cannot expect to take care of forests without providing the economic resources to do so. Likewise, he highlighted that the oil palm company is the largest producer and user of renewable energy with solar panels and biomass in the region; and applies 100 % the circular economy in its industrial operations.
At the end of his presentation, the CEO of the business group announced that Ocho Sur's exports have come to represent 60 % of the economic value exported from Ucayali to the rest of the world, connecting markets, better practices and values throughout the supply chain.
MASSIVE SUPPORT OF ATTENDING NATIVE COMMUNITIES
Moments before ending Michael Spoor's presentation, the leaders from three indigenous communities took the stage: Amelia Pacaya (Kokama - Curimaná Ecological Unit), Wilson Barbarán (Santa Clara de Uchunya), Bruno Tangoa and Marcelino Ramírez (Shambo Porvenir), who, amid the applause from the public, confirmed the substantial improvement in the standard of living of their communities as a result of Ocho Sur’s social responsibility programs with all its neighbors.
Likewise, they rejected the demonization of oil palm by certain interests and expressed that these crops, on lands already deforested and that were even planted with illegal coca leaves, offer today a better quality of life for their residents, allowing them with the possibility to even pay for college education for their children, something unimaginable a few years ago.
