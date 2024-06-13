Breezeline Supports Connectivity Needs of ACP Customers with “Internet Assist” Service

With the Affordable Connectivity Program at an end, Breezeline will offer a low-cost “Internet Assist” service to eligible customers

QUINCY, Mass., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, a leading internet service provider in the U.S., today announced plans to support customers who were previously enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) now that federal funding for the program has expired.

Breezeline customers who were enrolled in ACP will be eligible to receive Breezeline’s 50 Mbps “Internet Assist” service at a cost of $9.99 per month. The rental of an internet modem is included in the monthly fee. Other income-eligible households not previously enrolled in ACP may also qualify for the reduced-cost service.

Eligible Breezeline customers who were enrolled in ACP may also receive Breezeline’s 100 Mbps “Internet Assist Plus” service at a cost of $29.99 per month if they sign up by the end of July. The rental of an internet modem is included in the monthly fee.

“Breezeline is committed to helping income-eligible households stay connected,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “We know households depend on having access to affordable, reliable internet connectivity for daily living, so we want to make sure customers can easily transition to an affordable alternative to ACP.”

The Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program in December 2021. The program has provided a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands).

Earlier this year, the FCC announced that funding for the program was nearly exhausted and that no new applications or enrollments would be accepted after February. The last fully-funded month of the program was April.

