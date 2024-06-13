Appspace extends employee communication to every collaboration space through innovative integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms

Integration enables one-click activation, significantly improving communication and ensuring a convenient and consumer-like employee experience

Las Vegas, NV, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, a unified workplace experience platform, today announced the integration of its digital signage solution with Microsoft Teams Rooms. This integration enables more dynamic communication in meeting spaces and further elevates employee engagement.

Currently, idle Teams Rooms devices display a static background with the room calendar. With the Appspace integration, customers can broadcast digital signage content, messages, and alerts to their Teams Rooms devices, transforming meeting areas into vibrant communication hubs while still displaying key Teams Rooms information, such as the room name and preview of the room calendar.

As a provider, organizations can also use Appspace playlists and content from a centralized location to share and manage globally, to every collaboration space, ensuring employees and visitors are well informed. This further enhances workplace communication and engagement.

“Employees expect and deserve a consumer-like experience when using workplace technology, and this integration removes the complexity, increases productivity, and delivers greater value on technology investments,” says Thomas Philippart de Foy, Chief Innovation Officer at Appspace. “Together with Microsoft, Appspace continues demonstrating our commitment to delivering a comprehensive platform that advances modern workplaces.”

Today at InfoComm, Microsoft showcased its latest Teams Rooms innovations, including its Teams Rooms digital signage capability, for which Appspace is a key partner. This integration is the latest example of Microsoft and Appspace working together to help joint customers elevate employee engagement and productivity. Last year, Appspace launched the Appspace app for Teams desktop and mobile, extending the functionality of Appspace for Microsoft. This delivers a seamless workplace experience for employees, whether they are working in person, hybrid, or remotely.

“In today’s evolving hybrid workplace, digital signage helps employees to stay informed and connected,” says Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft. “Appspace’s integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms allows companies to share important information in many more spaces and enhances the experience of the employees in meeting rooms.”

About Appspace:

Appspace is the workplace experience platform that connects people, places, and spaces through digital signage, space reservation, an employee app, a modern intranet, and more. Organizations can replace disjointed tools and unite their digital and physical workplaces with a single platform, making work an experience everyone loves. Trusted by over 160 Fortune 500 companies and serving 12 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees daily, Appspace is revolutionizing the way businesses approach workplace solutions. Learn more at www.appspace.com.

