Cutting-Edge Trends in Automotive 3D Printing : Market to Hit $13.02 Billion Globally by 2030 with a 23.7% CAGR: AMR

Automotive 3D Printing Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive 3D Printing Market by Component, Application, and Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automotive 3D printing market was valued at $1,664.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,022.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1534

Europe is expected to dominate the automotive 3D printing market during the forecast period owing to presence of established automotive industry, rising demand for passenger vehicles, and investments in R&D associated with automotive 3D printing. In addition, CECIMO (European association of machine tool industries and related manufacturing technologies) has reported positive results for additive manufacturing market in Europe resulting in increased import & exports activities.

On the basis of propulsion, the automotive 3D printing market is segmented into ICE vehicles, and electric vehicles. With the introduction of electric vehicle & autonomous vehicle, surge in the demand for smaller and complex automotive parts is observed. 3D printing can aid in manufacturing complex products at a faster pace with greater accuracy through its layer by layer manufacturing process. Few automobile manufacturers have already started utilizing 3D printing technology to produce electric vehicle. For instance, in 2020, XponentialWorks collaborated with Arcimoto to design and fabricate lightweighted components using 3D printing technology to enhance performance of electric vehicles.

Based on application type, the automotive 3D printing market is segregated into prototyping, tooling, jigs & fixtures, end-use parts, and others. The application of 3D printing for manufacturing of end-use parts is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to significant time and cost reduction as compared to traditional methods. The auto manufacturers have started using 3D printing technology for developing components with complex and unusual geometries. The application of 3D printing in automotive industry is anticipated to increase in the future owing to its ability to manufacture light weight and cost effective end-use parts. Volkswagen has been utilizing 3D printing technologies for past 25 years to produce automotive parts for its vehicles.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-3d-printing-market/purchase-options

By component, the technology segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for half of the market, owing to rise in demand for passenger vehicles and increase in need to optimize the manufacturing process. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as material and services.

The significant factors that impact the growth of the automotive 3D printing market include growth in need to reduce vehicle weight, production cost & development time, increase in use of 3D printing for quick prototyping & development of complex parts, and greater demand for customized automotive parts. Moreover, high initial cost and lack of expertise & skilled labors hinder the market growth. Rise in investments on R&D and technological advancements are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

3D Systems Corporation

Autodesk, Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc.

EOS GmbH

General Electric Company

Hoganas AB

Materialise NV

Stratasys, Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

Voxeljet AG

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1534

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By component, the technology segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the end-use parts segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-3d-printing-market-A15812 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-4d-printing-market-A10662 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/near-space-robotics-market-A08541 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-3d-imaging-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032