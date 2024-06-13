ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-December 2023
13 June 2024
Chart 1
Total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
Chart 2
Non-performing loans ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
Chart 3
Return on equity of credit institutions headquartered in the EU in December 2023
Chart 4
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU in December 2023
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published consolidated banking data as at end-2023, a dataset for the EU banking system compiled on a group consolidated basis.
These annual data provide information required to analyse the EU banking sector and are broader in scope than the standard quarterly releases. The data cover 385 banking groups and 2,306 stand-alone credit institutions operating in the EU (including foreign subsidiaries and branches), accounting for nearly 100% of the EU banking sector’s balance sheet. They include an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheet composition, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the full sample.
Reporters generally apply the International Financial Reporting Standards and the European Banking Authority’s Implementing Technical Standards on Supervisory Reporting. However, some small and medium-sized reporters may apply national accounting standards. Accordingly, aggregates and indicators may include some data that are based on national accounting standards, depending on the availability of the underlying items.
In addition to data as at end-December 2023, the published figures also include a few revisions to past data.
For media queries, please contact Nicos Keranis, tel.: +49 17 2758 7237.
Notes
- These consolidated banking data are available in the ECB’s Statistical Data Warehouse.
- More information about the methodology used to compile the data is available on the ECB's website.
- Hyperlinks in the main body of the press release lead to data that may change in subsequent releases as a result of revisions.