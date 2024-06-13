Automotive V2X Market Set to Reach $11.71 Billion Globally by 2027, Growing at a 28.4% CAGR: AMR

Automotive V2X Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive V2X Market by Communication (Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-cloud (V2C), and Vehicle-to-device (V2D)), Connectivity (Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC), and Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Communication) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive V2X industry garnered $2.56 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $11.71 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 28.4% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07120

Europe dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global automotive V2X market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in penetration connected vehicles and technological shifts in the automotive industry across the country.

The growth of the global automotive V2X market is majorly attributed to rise in adoption of connected cars and rapid increase in urbanization & industrialization. Partnerships, collaborations, and product development are the key strategies adopted by major players operating in the global automotive V2X market. However, high cost of implementation and security concerns related to data communication hinder the market growth. Conversely, future potential of 5G & AI technology coupled with the advancement in cellular-V2X (C-V2X) technology and developments in semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

North America & Europe are leading consumers of the automotive V2X technology, and are expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. China is growing at a significant rate, owing to changing perspective of the end user toward connected technology in the automotive sector.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-v2x-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By communication, the vehicle to vehicle segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global automotive V2X market in 2019, and will continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to changing infrastructural requirement for the connected cars. On the other hand, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 32.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its ability to access the advisories from the infrastructure to the automotive which transfer the information regarding the mobility management, driver safety, and environmental conditions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

By vehicle type, the passenger type segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, holding around 90% of the global automotive V2X market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, this segment is expected to manifest at the fastest CAGR of 28.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to high penetration of advanced technology in the passenger cars across the globe.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Savari, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Altran

Autotalks Ltd.

Continental AG

HARMAN International

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07120

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By communication, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of connectivity, the cellular-V2X (C-V2X) communication segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of forecast period.

Depending on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market in 2019, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to acquire the leading market position in the near future.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-telematics-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-autonomous-vehicle-market-A08915 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-vehicle-and-off-highway-radar-market-A07202 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032