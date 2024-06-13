Virginia Injury Law, We Fight. You Recover. Advocating for Personal Injury Victims Across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Injury Law , a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to serving communities throughout Virginia, proudly announces a major milestone in its mission to advocate for the rights of personal injury victims. To date, the firm has successfully recovered over $40 million in compensation for its clients, providing essential support and justice for individuals and families affected by personal injuries.



“Our success is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the people of Virginia. We are not just a law firm; we are a part of the community. We understand the struggles our clients face because we live and work in the same neighborhoods. Our goal is to provide compassionate and effective legal representation to ensure that every client receives the justice and compensation they deserve,” said Christian Simpson, CEO and Managing Attorney of Virginia Injury Law .

At Virginia Injury Law, our personal injury lawyers provide guidance and peace of mind so you can rebuild your life. We understand the difficulties and challenges faced after an injury and help each of our clients obtain recovery for their losses. We don't back down from insurance companies and fight to get justice.

“Our dedication to the community is at the heart of everything we do. We fight relentlessly for our clients because we believe in their right to justice and fair compensation. Every case we take on is an opportunity to make a positive impact on someone’s life. Over $40 million recovered is not just a number; it represents countless lives changed and futures secured.”

Our Differences Can Help You

Virginia Injury Law 's track record of success spans a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, and wrongful death claims. The firm's dedicated team of attorneys and legal professionals work tirelessly to secure maximum compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

About Virginia Injury Law

Virginia Injury Law is a premier personal injury law firm with a strong focus on community engagement and client satisfaction. The firm’s attorneys bring decades of experience and a deep understanding of Virginia’s legal landscape, providing personalized and effective legal representation to injury victims across the state.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Virginia Injury Law

marketing@crashva.com

+1-800-CRASH-VA

804-644-8888

Visit us on social media: