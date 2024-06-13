Urinary Drainage Bags Market Poised for USD 3.13 Billion Valuation by 2031
Urinary Drainage Bags Market Shows Exponential Growth Owing to Rising Prevalence of Urological Disorders and Growing Geriatric PopulationAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urinary drainage bags market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by a surge in urological disorders and an expanding geriatric population. The market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.13 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2024 to 2031.
Market Scope: Aging Population and Urological Disorders Fuel Growth
The aging population is a significant driver for the urinary drainage bag market. As people age, they become more susceptible to UTIs due to reduced bladder capacity, weakened pelvic floor muscles, and increased residual urine volume. This often leads to bladder control issues like incontinence, leakage, and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The global geriatric population is expected to significantly increase, with a rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16.0% in 2050 according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Studies indicate a high prevalence of incontinence among the elderly, with some estimates reaching 80% for women in Egypt.
The market is being driven by the increasing occurrence of end-stage renal diseases resulting from hypertension and diabetes. Hypertension and diabetes are leading culprits behind advanced kidney failure, affecting millions globally. According to the WHO, approximately 1.28 billion people aged 30-79 have hypertension, and in the US alone, 37.3 million people (1 in 10) have diabetes.
Furthermore, the increasing incidence of urological disorders like urinary retention, cystitis, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) contributes to the market growth. These conditions often lead to bladder dysfunction, requiring the use of drainage bags. Urinary incontinence (UI) is a widespread concern, affecting a large portion of the population. For instance, in England, around 61% of men and 34% of women experience lower urinary tract conditions. With an estimated 200 million people globally suffering from UI, the demand for drainage bags is significant.
Growing awareness campaigns and initiatives by various organizations are raising awareness about incontinence care and the role of drainage bags. These efforts are likely to further bolster market demand. Examples include World Continence Week, launched by the World Federation of Incontinence Patients, and the "Love Your Gusset" campaign focused on stress UI in women. Increased awareness and the adoption of appropriate reimbursement policies are expected to drive further research and development in creating cost-effective and innovative drainage bag solutions.
Key Market Segmentation
By Product
• Large Bags
• Leg Bags
By Usage
• Reusable
• Disposable
By Capacity
• 0-500 ml
• 500-1000 ml
• 1000-2000 ml
By End-Use
• Hospital
• Clinics
• Others
Key Highlights From The Report:
• By Product: Leg bags lead the urinary drainage bag market, accounting for over half of sales in 2023. This dominance is due to the growing number of patients with urinary incontinence and rising hospital admissions. Leg bags offer increased mobility and ease of use, making them the preferred choice for many patients.
• By Usage: Disposable drainage bags reign supreme, holding nearly 60% of the market in 2023. Their user-friendly design and ease of handling make them the preferred choice, unlike reusables that require strict cleaning protocols to prevent infections.
• By Capacity: Holding a dominant 42% share in 2023, medium-sized (500-1000 ml) urinary leg drainage bags are the most popular choice. Their portability and user-friendliness make them preferred by both patients and healthcare professionals.
• By End Use: Hospitals lead the way in urinary drainage bag use, capturing 45% of the market share in 2022. This segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the rising number of surgeries and end-stage renal diseases. In the US alone, nearly 786,000 people suffer from chronic kidney disease, often requiring dialysis or transplants.
• North America reigns supreme, holding a hefty 40% of the global market share in 2023. This dominance is fueled by a growing prevalence of urological issues like bladder cancer, incontinence, and BPH. In Canada alone, over 13,300 bladder cancer diagnoses were reported in 2022, highlighting the significant need for drainage bags. The increasing number of surgeries for BPH and the rising cases of bladder cancer are expected to further propel market growth in this region.
Recent Advancements in the Market for Urinary Drainage Bags
• Product Differentiation and Portfolio Diversification: Companies are focusing on developing innovative features and functionalities in their drainage bags to cater to diverse customer needs.
• Expanding Marketing & Distribution Channels: Market players are actively establishing new distribution channels and partnerships to expand their market reach and brand visibility.
• Strategic Alliances: Collaboration and partnerships with other healthcare players are a key strategy to access new markets, technologies, and expertise.
• Acquisitions & Mergers: Mergers and acquisitions are another popular strategy for market expansion and consolidation.
Here are a few examples of recent developments in the market:
• In July 2021, Amsino Medical Group opened a new manufacturing facility in Aurora, aiming to expand its customer base.
• In November 2022, Coloplast launched its SpeediCath Flex Set catheter in the U.S. This catheter is designed for people with urinary and bladder problems and is offered as a closed system with an omnidirectional tip and a "no touch dry sleeve" to reduce the risk of UTIs and urethral damage.
