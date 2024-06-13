Local Roofing Company Sponsors Community Festival Supporting Non-Profits, Small Businesses, and Students
True Blue Roofing & Siding Sponsors Maple Valley Days, Supporting Local Non-Profits, Businesses, and Students in the Community.
Our sponsorship is more than just a donation or financial contribution—it's about coming together to support our community’s vitality and growth.”MAPLE VALLEY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, local roofing company True Blue Roofing & Siding returned as a sponsor of Maple Valley Days. Held the second weekend of June, this community event is dedicated to supporting local non-profits, small businesses, groups, and students.
— Micheal Dechand, Owner of True Blue Roofing & Siding
Maple Valley Days, a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers, has been a key event in the community since 1950. It began with a gathering at Gaffney's Lake Wilderness Lodge to celebrate and raise funds for the area's first fire engine. This tradition of community support continues to be a focal point of the festival.
The yearly festival attracts between 10,000 and 15,000 visitors and features over 100 food and vendor booths. Since 1961, the event has included a parade, and in the 1980s and 1990s, the number of activities and attractions was expanded. Maple Valley Days has a long history of community engagement, consistently bringing together residents to celebrate local culture and support various community initiatives. The festival's success reflects the dedication of its volunteers and the participation of the local community.
As a local business in the community, True Blue Roofing & Siding returned as a sponsor for the event. “Maple Valley is not just where we work; it's our home,” says owner Michael Dechand. “Our sponsorship is more than just a donation or financial contribution—it's about coming together to support our community’s vitality and growth.”
True Blue Roofing & Siding remains committed to supporting Maple Valley Days and invites fellow community members to join in bolstering local non-profits, small businesses, groups, and students through their support of this important festival.
For more information about True Blue Roofing & Siding, visit www.trueblueroofs.com.
About True Blue Roofing & Siding
True Blue Roofing & Siding specializes in both residential and commercial roofing, siding, and window services throughout Western Washington. Their team of licensed, certified contractors provides exterior improvements including new roof installations, siding replacements, and window upgrades.
TikTok