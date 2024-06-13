The Alberta Energy Regulator publishes its 2023 Pipeline Performance Report

CALGARY, AB, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has published the 2023 Pipeline Performance Report, its annual publication featuring pipeline incident data from 2019 to 2023. The AER regulates oil and gas pipelines solely within the borders of Alberta, including lines that transport natural gas, crude oil products, refined products and diluent, produced water, and sour gas.

In 2023, the total number of pipeline incidents increased to 354 from 326 in 2022, an 8.6% increase. This increase consists of low-consequence incidents only. Of the total number of incidents, 67% involved releases of one cubic metre (m3) or less (about six barrels equivalent).

Over the past 10 years, incidents have generally trended downward. The slight increase in 2023 could be attributed to increased industry activity in Alberta last year.

2023 report highlights:

The number of high-consequence pipeline incidents decreased from eight incidents in 2022 to seven in 2023.

Internal corrosion remains the leading cause of pipeline incidents at 42%, down from 47% in 2022.

In 2023, there was a 17% decrease in incidents related to contact damage during ground disturbance (42 incidents in 2022 and 35 in 2023).

The largest release of fluids in 2023 was 2600 m3 of produced water (non-freshwater). No wildlife or water bodies were affected, and the release was contained by topography in an isolated area.

The AER’s industry performance program (IPP) measures, evaluates, reports on, and monitors industry performance. The IPP focuses on sharing information with Albertans and holding operators accountable by publicly and transparently reporting on industry performance.

