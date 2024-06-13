- Docket Number:
FDA-2002-D-0524
Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Blood and plasma establishments (hereafter referred to as “blood establishments”) that collect blood and blood components intended for transfusion or for further manufacture may present donor screening questions to the donor by several methods. The blood establishment should choose the method that works best within its donor screening procedures. This guidance is intended for those blood establishments that wish to implement self-administered donor questionnaires, which allow donors to answer the pre-donation questions on their own; however, you (the blood establishment) may elect to continue to administer the donor questions by direct oral questioning. The guidance provides the recommendations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for implementing self-administered donor questionnaires. In addition, the guidance describes the information the licensed blood establishments should include in a biologics license application supplement or annual report when they intend to implement self-administered questionnaires. This guidance finalizes the draft guidance of the same title dated April 2002. It also supersedes Section I.A of FDA’s memorandum dated April 23, 1992, entitled “Revised Recommendations for the Prevention of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Transmission by Blood and Blood Products.”
