Mortgage Rates Continue to Move Down

MCLEAN, Va., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.95 percent.

“Mortgage rates continued to fall back this week as incoming data suggests the economy is cooling to a more sustainable level of growth,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Top-line inflation numbers were flat but shelter inflation, which measures rent and homeownership costs, increased showing that housing affordability continues to be an ongoing impediment for buyers on the house hunt.”

News Facts

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.95 percent as of June 13, 2024, down from last week when it averaged 6.99 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.69 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.17 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.29 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.10 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .

