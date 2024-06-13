Watch EBRD Literature Prize 2024 Awards Ceremony

Please join us for the final of the EBRD Literature Prize 2024 on Thursday 13 June at 18.00 (London time).



The winner of the EBRD Literature Prize 2024 and two runners-up will be revealed at the ceremony, attended by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso who will present the prizes. A distinguished and independent judging panel: Maya Jaggi (chair), Maureen Freely and Philippe Sands, selected the three finalists.

The EBRD Literature Prize celebrates the cultural diversity and abundance of literary expression across our regions, from central and eastern Europe to Central Asia, the Western Balkans and the southern and eastern Mediterranean. It also highlights the vital role that translators play in bridging cultures and bringing writers from our countries of operation to a global audience.