FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Rose Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on June 12 at 8:45 p.m. PDT / 11:45 p.m. EDT to assist the state of Arizona to combat the Rose Fire burning in Maricopa County.

On June 12, the state of Arizona submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 300 homes in and around Wickenburg, AZ, population 7,650. 450 mandatory evacuations and 450 voluntary evacuations are taking place for approximately 900 people.

95% percent of the threatened homes are primary residences and 5% are secondary residences. The fire is also threatening an AZ Dept of Corrections Yard, DPS HWY Patrol Station, Transition and distribution lines, and the Hassayampa River Preserve in the area.

The fire is 0% percent contained. The fire started on June 12, 2024, and has burned more than 200 acres of State and Federal land. There are six other large fires burning uncontrolled within the State.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become a greater incident.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

