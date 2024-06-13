PHILIPPINES, June 13 - Press Release

June 13, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT FRANCIS "CHIZ" G. ESCUDERO ON HIS MEETING WITH HOUSE SPEAKER MARTIN ROMUALDEZ I am pleased to announce that our first meeting with Speaker Martin Romualdez was both productive and encouraging. This initial engagement was an essential step in re-establishing a strong and collaborative relationship with the House leadership, particularly after a period of strained relations between the Senate and the House of Representatives. Our discussions today focused on bridging the gaps that have previously existed and establishing a framework for more open, transparent, and continuous communication moving forward. Speaker Romualdez and I are united in our commitment to ensuring that our legislative efforts are synchronized and centered on the best interests of our nation. We have agreed to keep the lines of communication open to prevent misunderstandings and to promote a collaborative legislative environment. This is crucial for the smooth passage of laws that will benefit our country and our people. In particular, we are committed to ensuring the passage of the remaining priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), which are vital for our country's progress and development. During our meeting, we stressed the importance of upholding checks and balances to prevent any single branch from becoming too powerful. This ensures accountability, transparency, and effective governance, allowing for healthy debate and the creation of legislation that truly serves the people's interests. I look forward to meeting with Speaker Romualdez again as we prepare for the third State of the Nation Address by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. It is during this important event that the President will lay down his priority legislative measures, and it is imperative that both the Senate and the House are aligned and ready to support these initiatives. Today's productive meeting marks the beginning of a renewed and strengthened partnership between our two chambers. Together, we are committed to working towards a more united and effective legislative body that can better serve the needs of our nation.