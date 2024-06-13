Real Estate Analytics Platform Beekin to Launch AI Rental Retention Tool WILSON at NAA Apartmentalize Conference
CEO to moderate panel on rental retention at top multifamily industry event; company also expands sales leadership team
Turnover costs the U.S. multifamily industry billions per year, but operators have no way to predict who will move out”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , USA , June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin, Inc., a developer of next-generation AI platforms for rental housing investors and operators, announced today that it will debut WILSON, its AI-powered resident loyalty platform for multifamily operators, at NAA Apartmentalize in Philadelphia next week. Leveraging an innovative new AI-model patented by Beekin, WILSON analyzes data related to sentiment, affordability, messages, work orders and demographics to understand renter behavior and combine it with property, price data to help property companies predict resident turnover months before people renew their leases.
Beekin also announced that it has appointed veteran multifamily executive Kevin Huss as vice president of strategic business development. Huss was most recently vice president of revenue strategy at RPM Living, and previously served in revenue management and sales leadership roles at LeaseLock, Harbor Group Management, and Resource Residential.
“Turnover costs the U.S. multifamily industry billions per year, but operators have no way to predict who will move out,” said Beekin founder and CEO Vidur Gupta. “This leads to higher vacancy loss and lead generation costs. Multifamily companies have gigabytes of data and information collected across different tech systems, but they don’t have the ability to interpret and act on that information. By looking at everything from payment patterns to maintenance requests, AI can predict turnover long before residents give notice. If solving the resident retention puzzle is important to you, you won’t want to miss this panel event.”
Beekin CEO Vidur Gupta will moderate a panel on the $50 billion resident retention problem at NAA Apartmentalize. Attendees can catch the Beekin-led panel at 3:30 p.m. on June 20. Members of Beekin’s leadership team will also be on hand throughout the event at Booth 2931.
About Beekin
Beekin is a decision intelligence platform designed for institutional investors and lenders in the rental housing sector. Through patented software for rent valuations, revenue optimization and rental indexation, Beekin’s platform is boosting NOI, increasing customer retention and driving operational efficiencies across underwriting and asset management for some of the top property companies in the United States. For more information, visit beekin.co.
