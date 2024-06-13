Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant announces second 3 Months 3 Millionaires summer promotion

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant to give away $5.8 Million this summer

Durant, Oklahoma, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DURANT, Okla. (June 13, 2024)- 3 Months 3 Millionaires – the massive 2023 promotion that made three lucky Choctaw Rewards Club members millionaires – is back for summer 2024! Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is making three more rewards club members millionaires and giving away a total of $5.8 million this summer.

The million-dollar drawings will be held on Saturdays June 29, July 27 and August 24 at 1 a.m. and winners must be present to claim the prize. For details and rules, please visit 3 Months 3 Millionaires (3M3M) and don’t forget to check out our midweek promotions for other ways to earn entries into the million-dollar drawings.

“You can’t overstate the impact of making someone a millionaire, and Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant was able to do that for three of our rewards club members last summer. It was an extraordinary experience, and we couldn’t miss the opportunity to offer our guests another chance at life-changing winnings!” said Jeff Penz, senior director of gaming & hospitality, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “We are always looking to elevate the experiences we provide our guests and giving back to our incredibly loyal players is a key part of that commitment.”

Last summer, players came from across the country to participate in 3 Months 3 Millionaires. All three 3M3M winners ended up being from Texas. The first winner, Brittany Juarez, is a Kaufman native and a small business owner whose life was changed when she won $1 million in June 2023.

Rosa Guia, a Lancaster native who worked at an embroidery graphics company, retired after winning $1 million in July 2023. She also used her winnings to help her family and take trips with her husband, such as their recent visit to Mexico City. Guia is still an avid Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant visitor, driving to Durant a few weekends a month.

“It was one million blessings for me and my family,” Guia said. “I wish I could be here every day, but I can’t. I enjoy coming to Choctaw, and I tell everyone about it. I say, ‘Come and play if you can, and if you enjoy it like I do it’s not going to be hard to win.’”

The third and final winner was Stephanie S. from North Texas.

While guests are racking up entries into 3M3M this summer, they’ll also be earning rewards points with the new and improved Choctaw Rewards Club program. The rewards club was updated in 2023 when Choctaw became the first casino brand in the region to bring customers an all-encompassing rewards program, across all Choctaw Casinos, where guests can earn points on both gaming and select resort spending like dining, shopping and more.

Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a large non-smoking casino. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 20 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family-friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premier movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com.

