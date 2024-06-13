Submit Release
Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Ascension Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascension, a large healthcare system in the United States, recently announced that it suffered a ransomware attack that caused disruptions to patient care in its network.1 Ascension has said that the attackers were able to exfiltrate a number of files from its servers, including files that may contain individuals’ protected health information and personally identifiable information.2  

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating potential claims against Ascension related to this cyber-attack. If you received a data breach notification about the cyber-attack, or believe that your information was impacted by the cyber-attack, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you believe that your information was impacted by the data breach or you receive a data breach notification from Ascension, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

__________________________

1 https://about.ascension.org/cybersecurity-event.
2 Id.

CONTACT Patrick Donathen
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com
WEB lynchcarpenter.com


