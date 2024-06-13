Inspiro Wins 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Data Protection

MANILA, Philippines, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, a global leader in customer experience outsourcing, has won a 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Data Protection. With over 20 years of outsourcing expertise, Inspiro provides next-generation CX solutions – that integrate strategy, people, innovation, and analytics – across industries such as telecoms, media, retail, e-commerce, banking, fintech, and energy.



Inspiro’s information security and data privacy initiatives extend beyond mere compliance, involving the entire organization. The company has established a robust security framework through strategic planning, incident response, and comprehensive awareness and compliance programs. The “commitment to cybersecurity excellence and the adoption of innovative approaches to address evolving threats” have been recognized and commended by the judges.

Ricelle Matti, Chief Information Officer shared that “our adoption of cloud technology has expanded the coverage of protection to our cloud assets and our clients’ cloud infrastructure. The deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) augments our capabilities to detect and respond to threats faster and enables us to optimize cybersecurity analysis, threat hunting, and incident response.” She credited Michael Oliver Ignacio, Vice President, Information Security and Data Privacy, and his team for their steadfast implementation of programs that reinforce the company’s defense involving security threats.

“We are deeply honored to be acknowledged with this award, which underscores the significant progress we’ve made in our digital transformation journey,” stated Inspiro President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto. He highlighted the importance of fostering a culture where data protection is a shared responsibility, attributing this achievement to the hard work and collaborative efforts of Inspiro’s employees, clients, and partners.

“In today’s digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional – it’s essential,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. “We are proud to recognize Inspiro for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats.”

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, honor the world’s leading companies and individuals at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

