IZEA Report Finds 81% of U.S.-Based Influencers Have Discount Club Memberships

Costco Members Are 2.3 Times More Likely to Make Influencer-Driven Purchases at Costco vs. Target or Walmart

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, released the research report, “ Influencers & Discount Clubs 2024 ,” today. The report is based on U.S. consumer sentiment and examines discount club shopping behavior and the extent to which influencers influence purchasing decisions at discount clubs and major retailers. The insights are focused exclusively on brick-and-mortar shopping.



The survey found that 68% of respondents have an active membership at discount club stores such as Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s, and 17% of households have memberships to both Costco and Sam’s Club. Among influencers, 81% of respondents have an active discount club membership, and 93% of influencers have recommended a product they purchased inside a store to someone else.

“Our latest report provides fascinating insights into the intersection of influencer marketing and discount club memberships,” says Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “When it comes to shopping at brick-and-mortar locations, Influencers are significantly more likely to drive purchases at discount clubs among club members. This is especially true for Costco members, who are 2.3 times more likely to make their influencer-inspired purchases at the store vs. Target or Walmart.”

Key Insights about Discount Club Consumers

68% of respondents say their household has an active discount club membership. 17% of respondents have memberships to both Costco and Sam’s Club. 5% of respondents’ households have a membership to all three major clubs: Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s.

74% of BJ’s members have made an influencer-driven purchase, compared to 58% of all respondents. Discount Clubs, Walmart, and Target all over-index for influencer-driven shoppers.

45% of Costco members indicated that Costco was the most likely store for them to make an influencer-driven purchase.



Key Insights for Influencers and Consumers

Influencer posts have the greatest impact on product consideration across all age groups. This is especially true for 18-to-29-year-olds, of which 39% say influencer posts are the most likely to get them to try a product.

58% of all respondents have purchased products after seeing them used by an influencer.

Clothing was the top type of product that respondents said they purchased after seeing it used or featured by an influencer. 61% of respondents said they made influencer-driven clothing purchases.



Key Insights for Marketers

Short video is the top content type across age groups for influencing them to enter a store to purchase a product. 41% of respondents ages 18-29 say short videos are the type of content that most influences them to go to a store and make a purchase.

40% of respondents ages 45-60 say Walmart is the store they are most likely to visit for an influencer-inspired purchase.

BJ’s and Sam’s Club shoppers are most likely to share a video on social media expressing a positive experience with a product purchased in a store.

92% of Costco members recommended a product they bought inside a store to someone else.

Insights for Social Media Audiences

Discount club members are more likely to search on social media before purchasing.

41% of BJ’s club members are very likely to search social platforms to find people talking about a product before purchasing, more than Costco and Sam’s Club members.

Among all respondents, YouTube was the top social platform for product research before purchasing.

Discount club members over-index for the diversity of social media platforms used in product searches.

Results from the study are based on the responses from 1,111 U.S. social media users over the age of 18. The report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers’ key roles in influencing consumer behaviors and trends.

The report is available to download for free here: Influencers & Discount Clubs .

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com .

