TuffWrap® Installations Names Rebecca Moss as Canada Sales Manager





HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuffWrap Installations, Inc., tuffwrap.com, the North American leader in innovative temporary dust, debris, and weather construction containment solutions, names Rebecca Moss TuffWrap Canada Sales Manager. As TuffWrap Canada Sales Manager, Rebecca Moss’ responsibilities include serving all Canadian Provinces and Territories.

A consultative sales veteran, Moss is dedicated to building long-lasting customer relationships. She will help meet the increased demand in Canada for TuffWrap’s SmartSeam® Suspended Cover, interior and exterior walls, and door systems that provide dust, debris, and weather containment solutions in facilities and work areas during construction and reroofing projects.

When asked about her new position, Moss commented, “With my passion for exceeding customer expectations, I am confident that I can help expand the reach of TuffWrap industry-leading protection products and expert installation services. I look forward to becoming a valuable asset to the TuffWrap Installations team.”

Before joining TuffWrap, Moss served in several sales positions in related industries. She is excited to leverage her sales skills and lived industry knowledge to drive growth for TuffWrap's innovative interior and exterior protection solutions across the Canadian market.

Over the last two and a half decades the company has completed over 15,000 interior and exterior protection jobs and manufactured and installed an average of approximately 375 million square feet of protection. The industries served are as diverse as:

Food and Beverage

Aerospace

Industrial and Commercial

Manufacturing

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Warehouse and Distribution

Among the company’s innovations are:

suspended cover, the first product and installation system to allow suspended cover to be placed below sprinklers and the only system in the industry that is 100% International Building Code compliant and FM-4652 Approved C.O.R.E. Frameless Walls ® , TuffWrap Hybrid Walls and Industrial Hybrid Walls, Total Enclosures, and Construction Doors ensure the workspace is fully functional through construction.



, TuffWrap Hybrid Walls and Industrial Hybrid Walls, Total Enclosures, and Construction Doors ensure the workspace is fully functional through construction. TuffWrap® EXT exterior temporary walls and doors. Engineered for the outdoors.



A complete timeline of major events in TuffWrap history may be seen at https://www.tuffwrap.com/about-tuffwrap-installations/history/

Rebecca Moss may be reached by calling (844) 995-4556.

About TuffWrap Installations, Inc.

TuffWrap® Installations is the North American leader in innovative temporary dust, debris, and weather construction containment solutions, keeping facilities operational, providing protection, and helping mitigate your exposure to liability. TuffWrap provides interior and exterior protection solutions to a variety of industries as they undergo reroofing and renovation projects. Protecting people, products, and property from dust, debris, and weather is their #1 priority. It’s just the right thing to do.

Further information on TuffWrap Installations, Inc. is available at tuffwrap.com or by calling (800) 995-4556.

Rebecca Moss, TuffWrap® Installations, Canada Sales Manager

