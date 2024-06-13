Oral Care Market Projected to Reach USD 63.47 Billion by 2031 – SNS Insider
Oral Care Market Poised for Significant Growth Driven by Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases and Growing Consumer AwarenessAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oral Care Market Size, valued at USD 37.5 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach a staggering USD 63.47 Billion by 2031. This translates to a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% throughout the forecast period. The market is significantly impacted by the growing prevalence of dental diseases, primarily due to an aging population and unhealthy food habits. This has led to a rise in tooth decay, fueling demand for effective oral care products.
The oral care market is experiencing significant growth fueled by a surge in dental diseases and increasing consumer awareness about oral hygiene practices. This press release highlights the key factors propelling the market forward and explores upcoming trends shaping the industry landscape.
Furthermore, a significant portion of the population requires dentures and other restorative solutions. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, a staggering 36 million people in the United States alone are edentulous, while a staggering 120 million are missing at least one tooth. This high demand for dentures further bolsters the sales of various oral care products.
Innovation Is Another Key Driver Influencing Market Growth
Leading players are continuously introducing novel products and investing heavily in marketing and promotional activities to reach wider customer bases. For instance, in January 2022, Oral B partnered with Grin App, a platform offering personalized oral care solutions and promoting Oral B products through customized recommendations for customers across the US.
This rising consumer awareness regarding technological advancements is further propelling the global oral care market. Western countries, like the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, are witnessing a growing preference for electronic toothbrushes, mouthwashes, and dental floss, which is expected to significantly drive the market in the coming years.
Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases Fuels Growth
The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is a major factor propelling the market forward. According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) 2022 report, nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide grapple with oral diseases. Untreated dental caries is a significant concern, with a 2022 Journal of the American Dental Association study revealing that over 20% of US adults suffer from this condition. This number is even higher among low-income populations.
Fueled by the quest for ever-better oral care, manufacturers are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. This is evident in recent product launches, such as the Sensonic electric brush by Water Pik, Inc. (August 2023). This brush boasts specially designed bristles that ensure comprehensive cleaning of all tooth surfaces, coupled with a long-lasting rechargeable battery for extended use. Similarly, BURST Oral Care didn't hold back in October 2023 with the introduction of two innovative toothbrushes: the Pro Sonic Toothbrush and the Curve Sonic Toothbrush. These technologically advanced products feature high-end LED screens, responsive software, and dentist-designed structures, catering to a tech-savvy and health-conscious consumer base.
Recent Developments
In November 2023, Lion Corporation launched its new Dent Health Medicated Toothpaste DX range, specifically formulated to prevent periodontal diseases and cavities, addressing a key concern for consumers seeking to prevent tooth loss.
In September 2023, Lion Corporation introduced its CLINICA PRO Toothbrush Rubber Heads, featuring soft and medium bristle options for a gentle yet effective cleaning experience.
Key Market Segmentation:
➤ By Product Outlook
◘Toothbrush
• Manual
• Electric (rechargeable)
• Battery-powered (non-rechargeable)
• Others
◘Toothpaste
• Gel
• Polish
• Paste
• Powder
• Mouthwash/rinse
• Medicated
• Non-medicated
• Denture Products
• Cleaners
• Fixatives
• Others
◘Dental Accessories
• Cosmetic Whitening Products
• Fresh Breath Dental Chewing Gum
• Tongue Scrapers
• Fresh Breath Strips
• Floss
• Others
➤ By Type Outlook
• Countertop
• Cordless
➤ By Application Outlook
• Home
• Dentistry
Toothpaste and Toothbrush Remain Dominant
The oral care market is segmented into various product categories, each catering to specific oral hygiene needs. Toothpaste and Toothbrush segments currently dominate the market due to their widespread usage and essential role in maintaining oral health. The rising demand for advanced electric toothbrushes and specialty toothpastes addressing concerns like gum disease and teeth whitening is expected to propel the growth of these segments further.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Oral Care Market
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the production and distribution of oral care products. Sanctions imposed on Russia have restricted access to raw materials and components crucial for manufacturing oral care products. Furthermore, the war has triggered a global energy crisis, leading to rising production costs for manufacturers. These factors are expected to put temporary pressure on the growth trajectory of the oral care market.
Key Regional Developments: Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead
The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the largest oral care market globally. Consumers in countries like China, India, and Japan are increasingly focusing on maintaining good oral health, leading to a high demand for oral care products. An aging population and growing awareness about oral hygiene practices further contribute to the regional market's growth. For instance, a 2021 survey by the Japan Dental Association revealed a significant portion of the population suffering from various oral problems, driving the demand for effective oral care solutions. In India, the market is driven by a preference for Ayurvedic or natural ingredient products, with all major companies offering such options. Singaporean consumers are brand-conscious and prioritize product safety and efficacy, while Australian consumers favor e-toothbrushes for their perceived efficiency. These diverse consumer preferences across the region contribute to the dominance of the Asia-Pacific oral care market.
Key Takeaways for Oral Care Market Study
• The global oral care market is projected to reach USD 63.47 Billion by 2031, driven by a rising prevalence of dental diseases and increasing consumer awareness.
• Product innovation by leading players and growing adoption of advanced oral care products like electric toothbrushes and specialty toothpastes are propelling market growth.
• The toothpaste and toothbrush segments dominate the market due to their widespread usage and essential role in oral hygiene.
• The Asia-Pacific region is the largest oral care market due to rising disposable incomes, growing awareness, and diverse consumer preferences.
• The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns may temporarily impact the market; however, the demand for basic oral care products is expected to remain steady.
