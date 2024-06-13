Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market: Growth to US$ 4.92 Billion by 2034, with 11.2% CAGR
Recent advancements in urothelial carcinoma diagnostics (尿路上皮癌の診断) tools are leading to a higher detection rate and precise diagnosis. These technological advancements are seen in molecular biomarker tests and imaging techniques, and they allow for more accurate and sensitive identification of urothelial cancer in earlier phases.
According to this new study by Fact.MR, the global urothelial carcinoma diagnostic market is estimated to reach US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and thereafter progress at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2034.
Improvement efforts not only lead to enhanced patient outcomes by enabling early treatment but also permit more targeted therapeutic approaches, resulting in improved efficacy and fewer side effects. As a result, healthcare professionals and patients are progressively acknowledging the worth of these sophisticated diagnostic instruments, driving increased interest in urothelial carcinoma diagnostics within the market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global urothelial carcinoma diagnostics market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and surge to US$ 4.92 billion by the end of 2034. In the United States alone, the market is expected to achieve US$ 1.56 billion in revenue by 2034. Molecular diagnostic tests are anticipated to lead the market segment with a value of US$ 746.5 million in 2024. Meanwhile, East Asia is forecasted to experience rapid expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2024 to 2034. Reagents and kits sales are also expected to see robust growth, reaching US$ 3.7 billion by the conclusion of 2034. These insights highlight a dynamic market landscape characterized by substantial revenue potential and regional growth dynamics over the next decade.
“Key market players and governments from many nations are investing in research and development to ensure early detection of urothelial carcinoma due to its rising prevalence worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Increasing Adoption of Liquid Biopsy Testing Due to Minimally Invasive Nature
A recent innovation in the diagnosis of urothelial carcinoma that is gaining popularity is liquid biopsy testing. This refers to the examination of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), or other biological markers found in body fluids such as blood or urine. These tests provide a non-invasive or minimally invasive substitute to conventional tissue biopsy methods. This allows for more regular and hassle-free tracking of disease progression and reaction to treatment. The convenience and non-intrusiveness of liquid biopsies compared to tissue biopsies is increasing demand for this novel diagnostic approach for urothelial carcinoma.
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the urothelial carcinoma diagnostics market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (reagents & kits, instruments), test (urinalysis test, molecular diagnostic test, biomarker test, imaging test, cystoscopy, ureteroscopy), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, clinical research organizations), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
