AI Infrastructure Market to Cross USD 253.42 Billion at 27.3% CAGR by 2031 | Ever-Growing Demand for AI Solutions
AI Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AI infrastructure Market Size is experiencing a surge, driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across various industries. This exponential growth is Driven by the critical role AI infrastructure plays in supporting demanding AI workloads like data processing, training, and inference. The SNS Insider report forecasts a promising future for the market, estimating a valuation of USD 253.42 billion by 2031. This signifies a significant growth trajectory, with a CAGR of 27.3% anticipated over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The demand for AI infrastructure is Increasing with the,
-The volume of data generated from diverse sources is exploding. To harness the power of this data and leverage AI effectively, businesses require robust AI infrastructure for efficient processing and analysis.
-Continuous improvements in AI algorithms necessitate more powerful computing capabilities. AI infrastructure equipped with advanced hardware like GPUs and specialized AI processors caters to this growing demand.
-The increasing adoption of cloud-based AI platforms is driving the need for scalable and flexible AI infrastructure solutions. Cloud platforms offer easy access to powerful computing resources without the burden of on-premise hardware management.
-Sectors Such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing are actively integrating AI into their operations. This integration necessitates investments in AI infrastructure to support tasks like drug discovery, fraud detection, and process automation.
Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2591
KEY PLAYERS:
- Amazon Web Services
- Google LLC
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc
- Intel Corporation
- Micron Technology Inc
- Nvidia Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
Recent Developments
-October 2023, Futureverse and Alibaba Cloud partnered to introduce cloud computing services for the Jen Music AI platform, aiming to advance AI-powered music generation.
-September 2023, Tata Consultancy Services collaborated with NVIDIA to provide AI computing infrastructure and platforms, empowering Indian startups to develop AI solutions.
-March 2023, NVIDIA launched the DGX cloud service, granting enterprises access to its AI infrastructure and software for generative AI model training. This eliminates the need for complex on-premise setups.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY DEPLOYMENT
-On-premises
-Cloud
-Hybrid
by Deployment Model, On-premises deployments currently hold the largest market share due to factors such as data security concerns, low latency requirements, and customization needs. The hybrid segment is expected to witness significant growth as it offers a cost-effective balance between on-premise control and cloud scalability.
BY TECHNOLOGY
-Deep Learning
-Machine Learning
by Technology, Machine learning Segment Dominates the market, driven by the vast amounts of data involved in AI projects. Advancements in hardware such as GPUs and machine learning algorithms further Drive this segment's growth. Deep learning is the fastest-growing segment due to the development of powerful processors enabling faster and more complex model training.
BY OFFERING
-Hardware
-Software
BY FUNCTION
-Inference
-Training
BY END USER
-Government Organizations
-Cloud Service Providers
-Enterprises
Make an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2591
Impact of Global Events
A global economic slowdown could lead to budget cuts, potentially impacting investments in AI infrastructure projects. However, long-term AI adoption might still progress as businesses seek AI-driven solutions for cost optimization and efficiency gains.
Key Regional Developments
The Asia Pacific region holds the dominant market share due to the presence of highly populous countries like China and India. China, with its booming AI data center market, is expected to maintain its lead in the region. The Indian government's focus on AI development further fuels the regional market growth.
Key Takeaways for the AI Infrastructure Market
-The report highlights the significant growth potential of the AI infrastructure market, driven by the increasing adoption of AI solutions across industries.
-It identifies key factors such as data growth, advancements in AI algorithms, and cloud adoption as major growth drivers.
-The report analyses the dominance of specific segments like on-premise deployments and machine learning, while also exploring the rise of hybrid deployments and deep learning technologies.
-The report emphasizes the leading role of the Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, in shaping the future of the AI infrastructure market.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. AI Infrastructure Market Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
Chapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
Chapter 5. Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6. Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7. PEST Analysis
Chapter 8. AI Infrastructure Global Market, by Offering
Chapter 9. AI Infrastructure Global Market, by Technology
Chapter 10. AI Infrastructure Global Market, by Deployment
Chapter 11. AI Infrastructure Global Market, by Function
Chapter 12. AI Infrastructure Global Market, by End-User
Chapter 13. Regional Outlook
Chapter 14. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 15. Key Companies Analysis
Chapter 16. Research Process
Continued…
Buy Single User License @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2591
Contact us:
Akash Anand
Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram