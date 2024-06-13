SOHO Mobile Banking Market : Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2032
NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOHO mobile banking market refers to mobile banking activities conducted in Small Offices or Home Offices. As per recent findings, one fourth of the SOHO market showed interest in checking account packages offered through mobile banking. U.S. comprises of approx. 20 million SOHO firms. Rising SOHO market, especially in the U.S., has created huge opportunity for banking institutions. SOHO business segment has huge potential and the opportunities are expected to rise continuously.
Financial institutions need to understand how to serve these firms better to reap benefits. Increasing client interest in SOHO is a primary factor driving this market. Security breach in case of access to login IDs and passwords is a restraining factor for all online services including SOHO mobile banking. Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Chase and PNC are major banks offering mobile banking facility and possess huge opportunities in SOHO.
SOHO Mobile Banking Market Report Highlights
Aspects Details
By Services
Payments wallet
Insurance
Trading
Portfolio management
Loans and Financing
By Platform
Mobile app
Web portal
Tele-services
Others
By End User
Individual
Enterprise
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
Key Market Players
Chime, Spring Labs, JPMorgan Chase, Digit, Avant, Pitchbook, MANTL, IHS Markit Digital, Clyde, Braintree, Tala, Flywire, Morningstar, Robinhood, Riskified, Remitly, Affirm
Table Of Content
Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION
Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chapter 3 : MARKET LANDSCAPE
Chapter 4 : SOHO MOBILE BANKING MARKET, BY SERVICES
Chapter 5 : SOHO MOBILE BANKING MARKET, BY PLATFORM
Chapter 6 : SOHO MOBILE BANKING MARKET, BY END USER
Chapter 7 : SOHO MOBILE BANKING MARKET, BY REGION
Chapter 8 : COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Chapter 9 : COMPANY PROFILES
LIST OF TABLES
LIST OF FIGURES
