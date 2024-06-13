Vecinos Receives $1.6 Million from SECU Foundation for New Medical Center and Human Services Hub

FRANKLIN, N.C., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently awarded a $1.6 million grant to Vecinos for a new medical center and human services hub in Macon County. A groundbreaking kicked off the initiative to bring greater access to healthcare and supportive services for low-income and uninsured adults in Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Jackson, Macon, and Swain counties.



Challenged by the lack of urban centers and healthcare professionals in the region, Vecinos works with partner organizations to provide quality integrated primary healthcare services using mobile clinics and outreach programs. The new healthcare hub will increase its capacity to add 2,000 clinical patients in the first year and 1,000 clients through its partnerships.

“With a passion and determination to help others, Vecinos’ leadership and staff continue to reap great rewards for the people and communities they serve,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “We are excited to be part of their larger vision and healthcare outreach to create healthy and thriving communities in the Western region and other underserved areas of the state.”

“Vecinos is deeply moved by the support of SECU Foundation and the members of State Employees’ Credit Union across North Carolina,” said Vecinos CEO Marianne Rupp Martinez. “The SECU Community Health Hub is an embodiment of the credit union People Helping People® philosophy by providing desperately needed services in an extremely underserved region to those most in need. The Foundation’s support to actualize this project is both meaningful and deeply impactful to the landscape of healthcare in Western North Carolina.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e7d8c10-e62d-4a00-9553-c5a58fb45f65