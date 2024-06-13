Football Market Growing Steadily At 18.3% CAGR, Surging Towards $3,712.7 Million Valuation By 2027

Football Market Overview, 2027

On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to grow at a significant 17.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The training football segment is projected to witness the higher growth rate during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report, "Football Market by Product Type, Manufacturing Process, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global football market size was valued at $ 1,883.6 million in 2019. According to the global football market analysis, it is estimated to reach $ 3,712.7 million by 2027. The global market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Rise in participation of women and kids is adding in growth of the global football market share. Rise in participation is attributed to increase in football clubs and associations. These clubs organize football leagues at national or international levels. Furthermore, promotion of football leagues lead to popularity of the sport. This popularity drives women and kids to participate in the football game. Moreover, celebrity endorsement and aggressive advertisement also promote participation in football. Thus, football clubs and association play a vital role in the global football market trends.

According to the global football market, on the basis of type, the training ball segment was the highest contributor to the market. It was valued at $981.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,806.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2027. The growth is attributed to increase in popularity of the sport.

On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,693.1 million in 2019. It is estimated to reach $2,876.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.7%. The offline segment provides products instantly to customers. Furthermore, in offline stores physical examination of products can be done. Through this choosing right product becomes easy, which in turn propels the segment growth.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the hand stitched segment was the highest contributor to the market. According to the football market analysis, hand stitched segment is estimated to reach $2,104.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.5%. The growth is attributed to the fact that hand stitched footballs are durable and are high in quality.

Key players in the industry have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion to expand their stance in the global market to stay relevant to maintain the global football market trend. The key players in the global football companies profiled in the report are Adidas AG, Baden Sports, Decathlon Sports Pvt. Ltd., Franklin Sports Inc., Mitre International, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Select Sports A/S, UMBRO, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Region-wise, Europe has gained considerable traction in the football market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of $17.7 during the forecast period. Sponsors fund advertisements and leagues. This sponsorship promotes both, sponsor company and football events within this region. Major sponsor brands in football leagues such as FIFA and UEFA Champions League are Adidas AG, Qatar Airways, and Coca-Cola. Europe was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Football's popularity isn't confined to traditional strongholds like Europe and South America anymore. Markets in Asia, North America, and Africa are experiencing significant growth. Leagues like the MLS (Major League Soccer) in the United States and the Chinese Super League have seen increased investment, leading to higher quality play and increased fan engagement.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: The sale of media rights remains a primary revenue stream for football clubs and leagues. With the proliferation of digital platforms and streaming services, there's been an expansion in the number of broadcasters bidding for rights. This has led to increased revenues, but also challenges in balancing traditional TV deals with emerging digital platforms.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Football clubs are leveraging technology to enhance fan engagement. This includes interactive mobile apps, virtual reality experiences, and social media engagement strategies. Clubs are investing in data analytics to understand fan preferences better, personalize content, and offer targeted marketing campaigns.

𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: The growth of women's football is a significant trend. The FIFA Women's World Cup has seen increased viewership and sponsorship interest. Leagues dedicated to women's football are gaining traction globally. Investment in grassroots programs and infrastructure is also driving growth in this sector.

𝐄𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠: Esports related to football games, such as FIFA, have gained immense popularity. Football clubs are forming esports teams and hosting tournaments, tapping into a younger demographic and expanding their fan base.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Financial fair play regulations introduced by governing bodies like UEFA aim to ensure financial sustainability and fair competition among clubs. Compliance with these regulations has become a key consideration for clubs' long-term growth strategies.

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: Sponsorship deals and merchandise sales remain vital revenue streams for football clubs. Global brands see football clubs as valuable partners for reaching diverse audiences worldwide. Clubs are expanding their merchandise offerings and exploring innovative collaborations to maximize revenue potential.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current global football market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global market from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis and the market trends and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing global football market opportunities.

○ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

○ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

