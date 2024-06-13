Submit Release
National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 54th Consecutive Year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved a 4.0% increase in the dividend on the Company’s common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 49.5 cents per share as approved in June 2023 to 51.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $2.06 per share.

National Fuel has paid dividends for 122 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 54 straight years.

This dividend is payable July 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024. The Company has approximately 91.8 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


Analyst Contact: Natalie Fischer | 716-857-7315
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

