Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,475 in the last 365 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Wins the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute’s Highest Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

ERLANGER, Ky., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) (TSX: MHC.U; MHC.UN) today announced it was awarded Community of the Year for the third consecutive year by the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute (KMHI). Flagship also received awards for Retailer of the Year and Retail Salesperson of the Year.

Honored at the KMHI Annual Conference in Covington, Kentucky, White Pine Pointe was awarded Community of the Year. This 345-lot community is a remarkable turnaround story, whereby Flagship transformed a run-down manufactured housing community within a short span of 15-months. A brand new, large clubhouse/office, municipal grade playground, pickleball court, dozens of new homes, along with street paving and new solar lighting have all been part of White Pine Pointe’s transformation.

“We are thrilled to receive these high honors from the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute and be awarded Community of the Year for the third consecutive year,” said Flagship CEO Kurt Keeney. “Our team has done an outstanding job of transforming this community and welcoming new, diverse homeowners to the community.”

KMHI is the trade association representing the factory-built housing industry in Kentucky. “Flagship Communities REIT continues to show their dedication to their tenants and to the industry by striving to provide options of quality communities and quality homes around the Commonwealth,” said KMHI Executive Director Logan Hanes. “These awards are a reflection of that commitment.”

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

For further information, please contact:
Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390


Primary Logo

You just read:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Wins the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute’s Highest Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more