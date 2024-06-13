Global High-Performance Computing Servers Market Size Projected to Reach $26 Billion By 2032

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - High-performance computing (HPC) servers are specialized computer systems designed to deliver exceptionally high computational power and processing capabilities. These servers are used for tasks that demand massive computational resources, such as complex simulations, scientific research, data analysis, and simulations of physical phenomena. Experts see increasing growth in the several years to come. A report from 360MarketUpdates said that: “The global High-performance Computing Servers market demand is on an upward trajectory, with an anticipated steady Compound Annual Growth Rate [CAGR of 6.5%] between 2024 and 2032, projecting substantial expansion from a valuation of US$ 15,820 million in 2023 to a striking US$ 26,180 million by 2032.” The report continued: “The High-performance Computing Servers market area is anticipated to have the most market share and the highest CAGR over the forecast period, while the Internet & Communication category is the second most significant in the High-performance Computing Servers business. The mid-range segment leads the market demand for High-performance Computing Servers. The global High-performance Computing Servers Market is highly competitive, with several key players.” Active tech companies in the markets this week include: Alset Capital Inc. (TSX-V:KSUM) (OTCPK:ALSCF), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM).

360MarketUpdates continued: “Scientific Research and Innovation: HPC servers play a crucial role in enabling advanced scientific research, simulations, and modeling in fields such as astronomy, physics, biology, and chemistry. Researchers rely on HPC systems to tackle complex problems and make groundbreaking discoveries. Data-Intensive Applications: The explosion of data generated by fields like genomics, climate modeling, and big data analytics requires immense processing power. HPC servers enable efficient processing, analysis, and interpretation of large datasets. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: AI and ML algorithms often require significant computational resources for training and inference. HPC servers can accelerate AI/ML workflows, leading to advancements in natural language processing, computer vision, and more. The market for High-performance Computing Servers has expanded significantly in recent years. The growing popularity of portable music devices, developments in wireless technology, and rising desire for immersive audio experiences have all helped to drive market growth.”

Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV: KSUM) (OTCPK: ALSCF) Announces AI GPU Contract with a $91.7M Option Signed by Investee Company Cedarcross –



Alset investee Cedarcross signs Nvidia H100 GPU server contract for an initial three (3) servers (for a purchase price of $1.37 million), with the customer having an option to acquire an additional 200 servers (for a purchase price of $91.7 million) valid until September 30, 2024.

Cedarcross achieves approx. $29.7 million cumulative revenue year to date with its high-performance computing (“HPC”) server distribution business vertical alone.

Nvidia’s H100 GPU Servers are used in “Transformational AI Training”, offering up to “7x higher performance for High Performance Computing applications.



Alset Capital Inc. (“Alset” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its investee company, Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. (“Cedarcross”), has signed an agreement with an arm’s length counterparty, Big Energy Investments Inc., DBA Ceti AI (“Ceti AI”) to distribute three (3) Nvidia H100 HGX 8GPU servers, which is anticipated to generate $1.37 million in revenue for Cedarcross, with an option for the counterparty to acquire up to 200 H100 HGX 8GPU servers, which if exercised would generate $91.8 million in revenue (the “Transaction”).

Following Cedarcross’ two previously announced distribution agreements announced on April 22, 2024 and May 16, 2024, this agreement marks an important advancement in Cedarcross' distribution business within the high-performance computing (HPC) server market. Cedarcross has now secured cumulative revenue year to date of approximately $29.7 million through its HPC server distribution business vertical alone. These distribution agreements underscore the significant demand and strategic market positioning of Cedarcross in the HPC landscape.

"This transaction represents another significant milestone for Cedarcross" said Morgan Good, CEO of Alset. "It highlights their strong partnerships, which provide access to high-performance computing Nvidia GPU servers for both in-house use and third parties. Additionally, this distribution vertical enhances their existing compute leasing business unit, fostering diversity in their offerings and deeper market penetration."

The estimated gross margin from the initial $1.37 million purchase order is approximately $176k, and the estimated gross margin assuming all 200 H100 HGX 8GPU servers are purchased is approximately $11,782,000. Continued… Read these full press releases and more news for Alset Capital at: https://alsetai.com/news-media/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

To address the increasing need for real-time AI computing at the industrial edge, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced the general software availability of NVIDIA AI Enterprise-IGX with NVIDIA Holoscan on the NVIDIA IGX™ platform. Together, they empower solution providers within the medical, industrial and scientific computing sectors to develop and deploy edge AI solutions faster, with enterprise-grade software and support.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise-IGX is a new offering providing enterprises with unprecedented performance, security and support for the edge computing software stack, streamlining AI-powered operations and the deployment of AI applications at scale. NVIDIA Holoscan is a sensor-processing platform for streamlining the development and deployment of AI and high-performance computing applications to deliver real-time insights.

By combining NVIDIA AI Enterprise-IGX and Holoscan on IGX, NVIDIA offers an enterprise-grade platform that delivers powerful AI compute, flexible sensor integration, real-time performance and functional safety for the industrial edge — cutting the time and costs required to build advanced AI solutions across industries.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) recently announced a groundbreaking series of next-generation architecture and products aimed at ushering in a new era of AI experiences. AMD is introducing new AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors with the world’s most powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU)1 for next-gen AI PCs that pave the way for a future full of AI-infused computing directly on your laptop. AMD is also introducing next-gen AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors for desktops, further solidifying its position as a leader in performance and efficiency for gamers, content creators, and prosumers. These new processors add to a broad portfolio of products powering AI in the cloud, edge, client and beyond.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors are Copilot+ ready, opening new worlds of AI experiences on next-gen AI laptops. Built on the new AMD XDNA™ 2 architecture, this new NPU offers 50 TOPS of AI processing power2, surpassing Copilot+ AI PC requirements, with three times the AI engine performance of the second generation of AMD Ryzen AI3. Powered by new “Zen 5” architecture, these processors come equipped with up to 12 high-performance CPU cores with 24 threads and 50% more on-chip L3 cache memory over previous gen “Zen 4” processors for thin and light laptops. With advanced AI architecture and supercharged performance for elite gaming and productivity, the third gen Ryzen AI Series enables the ultimate in private, responsive, and intelligent laptop computing.

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently introduced a ready-to-deploy liquid-cooled AI data center, designed for cloud-native solutions that accelerate generative AI adoption for enterprises across industries with its SuperClusters, optimized for the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform for the development and deployment of generative AI. With Supermicro's 4U liquid-cooled, NVIDIA recently introduced Blackwell GPUs can fully unleash 20 PetaFLOPS on a single GPU of AI performance and demonstrate 4X better AI training and 30X better inference performance than the previous GPUs with additional cost savings. Aligned with its first-to-market strategy, Supermicro recently announced a complete line of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture-based products for the new NVIDIA HGX™ B100, B200, and GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip.

"Supermicro continues to lead the industry in creating and deploying AI solutions with rack-scale liquid-cooling," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Data centers with liquid-cooling can be virtually free and provide a bonus value for customers, with the ongoing reduction in electricity usage. Our solutions are optimized with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for customers across industries, and we deliver global manufacturing capacity with world-class efficiency. The result is that we can reduce the time to delivery of our liquid-cooled or air-cooled turnkey clusters with NVIDIA HGX H100 and H200, as well as the upcoming B100, B200, and GB200 solutions. From cold plates to CDUs to cooling towers, our rack-scale total liquid cooling solutions can reduce ongoing data center power usage by up to 40%."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) recently unveiled its newest semiconductor process, advanced packaging, and 3D IC technologies for powering the next generation of AI innovations with silicon leadership at the Company’s 2024 North America Technology Symposium. TSMC debuted the TSMC A16TM technology, featuring leading nanosheet transistors with innovative backside power rail solution for production in 2026, bringing greatly improved logic density and performance. TSMC also introduced its System-on-Wafer (TSMC-SoW™) technology, an innovative solution to bring revolutionary performance to the wafer level in addressing the future AI requirements for hyperscaler datacenters.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of TSMC’s North America Technology Symposium, and more than 2,000 attended the event, growing from less than 100 attendees 30 years ago. The North America Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California kicks off TSMC Technology Symposiums around the world in the coming months. The symposium also features an "Innovation Zone," designed to highlight the technology achievements of our emerging start-up customers.

