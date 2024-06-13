Free Online Learning Sessions Help High School Graduates and Their Families Successfully Complete FAFSA Application
Financial aid experts provide guidance filling out financial aid forms for college. Those who submit a FAFSA form will receive a $20 Amazon e-gift card
We want every student and family to have the opportunity to submit an application for financial assistance. It’s not too late to apply to college and receive financial aid for this fall.”FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, USA , June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school graduates who aspire to attend college but need financial assistance and extra support to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form now have access to FAFSA Advisors to assist them with completing the application. Those who attend a family FAFSA training session and successfully show proof of submitting the FAFSA application will receive a $20 Amazon e-gift card.
— Daniel Barkowitz, nationally renowned financial aid expert
Led by nationally renowned financial aid expert Daniel Barkowitz, who partnered with college access network Bridge 2 Life, the Family FAFSA trainings offer free step-by-step guidance to successfully complete the application. One-on-one support will be provided by helpful financial aid advisors during the Q&A, with support provided in both Spanish and Creole.
“We want every student and family to have the opportunity to submit an application for financial assistance and to make sure they know that it’s not too late to apply to college and receive financial aid this fall,” said Barkowitz. “We realize how intimidating and cumbersome the federal financial aid application process can be. Through our series of free online tutorials, we will help students and their families walk through the process and answer their questions.”
Most importantly, three days prior to the online session they plan to attend, applicants must create a student Federal Student Aid ID at CREATE FSA ID Now to enable full access to the FAFSA application.
The following free Family FAFSA sessions are conveniently scheduled to accommodate time zones in the continental United States. Visit familyfafsa.com and register for one of the four free sessions scheduled for:
Wednesday, June 26 from 6 pm – 8 pm EST
Monday, July 8 from 7 pm – 9 pm EST
Saturday, July 20 from 11 am – 1 pm EST
Tuesday, August 6 from 6 pm – 8 pm EST
Operating under the Broward Education Foundation, a registered 501c3 that mobilizes the extended community to increase advocacy and financial support to impact student achievement,
Bridge2Life aims to eliminate barriers and create opportunities for student success in education through community collaboration among partners with shared interests in enhancing college access, completion, and postsecondary success.
