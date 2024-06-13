Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,358 in the last 365 days.

Free Online Learning Sessions Help High School Graduates and Their Families Successfully Complete FAFSA Application

Free Online Learning Sessions Help High School Graduates and Their Families Successfully Complete FAFSA Application

Free Online Learning Sessions Help High School Graduates and Their Families Successfully Complete FAFSA Application

Financial aid experts provide guidance filling out financial aid forms for college. Those who submit a FAFSA form will receive a $20 Amazon e-gift card

We want every student and family to have the opportunity to submit an application for financial assistance. It’s not too late to apply to college and receive financial aid for this fall.”
— Daniel Barkowitz, nationally renowned financial aid expert
FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, USA , June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school graduates who aspire to attend college but need financial assistance and extra support to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form now have access to FAFSA Advisors to assist them with completing the application. Those who attend a family FAFSA training session and successfully show proof of submitting the FAFSA application will receive a $20 Amazon e-gift card.

Led by nationally renowned financial aid expert Daniel Barkowitz, who partnered with college access network Bridge 2 Life, the Family FAFSA trainings offer free step-by-step guidance to successfully complete the application. One-on-one support will be provided by helpful financial aid advisors during the Q&A, with support provided in both Spanish and Creole.

“We want every student and family to have the opportunity to submit an application for financial assistance and to make sure they know that it’s not too late to apply to college and receive financial aid this fall,” said Barkowitz. “We realize how intimidating and cumbersome the federal financial aid application process can be. Through our series of free online tutorials, we will help students and their families walk through the process and answer their questions.”

Most importantly, three days prior to the online session they plan to attend, applicants must create a student Federal Student Aid ID at CREATE FSA ID Now to enable full access to the FAFSA application.

The following free Family FAFSA sessions are conveniently scheduled to accommodate time zones in the continental United States. Visit familyfafsa.com and register for one of the four free sessions scheduled for:

Wednesday, June 26 from 6 pm – 8 pm EST
Monday, July 8 from 7 pm – 9 pm EST
Saturday, July 20 from 11 am – 1 pm EST
Tuesday, August 6 from 6 pm – 8 pm EST

Operating under the Broward Education Foundation, a registered 501c3 that mobilizes the extended community to increase advocacy and financial support to impact student achievement,
Bridge2Life aims to eliminate barriers and create opportunities for student success in education through community collaboration among partners with shared interests in enhancing college access, completion, and postsecondary success.

###

Diana Hanford
Pierson Grant Public Relations
+1 561-309-4136
email us here

You just read:

Free Online Learning Sessions Help High School Graduates and Their Families Successfully Complete FAFSA Application

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more